Paris Baguette's New Valentine's Menu Offers Something Sweet for Everyone

News provided by

Paris Baguette

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

As love fills the air, Valentine's themed cakes and donuts arrive at Paris Baguette cafés nationwide for a limited time starting January 31st

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roses are red, violets are blue, Paris Baguette's new limited-edition Valentine's menu is perfect for you! Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, today unveiled its new limited-edition collection of Valentine's Day-themed treats, including an array of donuts and beautifully crafted cakes perfect for your Galentine's Day celebrations and showing your valentine how much they mean to you.

Continue Reading
Paris Baguette's New Valentine's Menu Offers Something Sweet for Everyone
Paris Baguette's New Valentine's Menu Offers Something Sweet for Everyone

Paris Baguette's Valentine's treats are handmade with love on-site at each bakery café by their expert bakers and cakers, giving guests the chance to enjoy their special occasion or celebration. Elevate your gift giving this year from the standard candy or flowers, to Paris Baguette's beautifully decorated lineup of cakes, donuts, and cake slices to impress the one you love, including:

  • Be Mine Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Signature strawberry soft cream cake in a heart shape topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate.

  • Valentine's Red Velvet Cake: Red velvet cake filled with strawberries and strawberry soft cream, topped with fresh berries and a be mine chocolate.

  • I Love You Chocolate Cake: Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, coated in chocolate ganache and topped with a red fondant rose.

  • Valentine's Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice: Chocolate sponge cake filled with ganache and chocolate crisp pearls, topped with chocolate ganache and a red velvet macaron.

  • Valentine's Mochi Donut: Traditional Mochi Donut frosted with strawberry icing and topped with Valentine's sprinkles.

  • Valentine's King Cream Donut: King Cream Donut filled with strawberry custard and frosted with strawberry icing topped with Valentine's sprinkles.

"Valentine's Day is a holiday where everyone wants a little something special, and our new menu does just that," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette. "Whether you want to show your significant other how much they mean to you by surprising them with one of our beautiful cakes, or you want to impress your friends at your Galentine's Day party, Paris Baguette has everything you need to celebrate love this season the best way we know how – with lots of sweet treats!"

For fans looking to enjoy the limited-edition Valentine's treats, these menu items are available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations starting January 31 through February 14.

Paris Baguette Rewards and Freebies for February
This February, Paris Baguette Rewards members can also redeem a number of exclusive discounts** and deals, including:

  • 2X Points on all Valentine's Day products purchased between January 31 and February 11
  • Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 17: Buy one pastry, get one free
  • Leap Day, February 29: $0.29 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with purchase

To join for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette mobile app.

Follow @parisbaguette_usa for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations or to join Paris Baguette Rewards.

**Paris Baguette Rewards members are limited to one offer per order. Exclusions apply. BOGO free item of equal or lesser value.  Visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards for more information and to sign up.

About Paris Baguette
With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

CONTACT: 
Kiley Harris 
t: (781) 559-0454 
[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette

Also from this source

A New Winter Menu Arrives at Paris Baguette Cafés Nationwide Including Exquisitely Handcrafted Cookie Butter Donuts and Lattes, and Seasonally Inspired Savory Eats

A New Winter Menu Arrives at Paris Baguette Cafés Nationwide Including Exquisitely Handcrafted Cookie Butter Donuts and Lattes, and Seasonally Inspired Savory Eats

Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, is introducing limited-time menu additions that will warm up winter days with a seasonally-inspired...
The Sweetest Season of the Year Arrives at Paris Baguette with Holiday Treats, Handcrafted Seasonal Beverages, and Festive Artisanal Cakes Galore

The Sweetest Season of the Year Arrives at Paris Baguette with Holiday Treats, Handcrafted Seasonal Beverages, and Festive Artisanal Cakes Galore

Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, today unwrapped a limited-edition holiday menu with items ranging from expertly crafted seasonal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.