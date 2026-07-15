Paris Hilton Returns as the "Gloss Boss" in NYX Professional Makeup's "If You NYX, You Know" Volume 2

As Gen Z's beauty brand of choice, NYX Professional Makeup is marking a major lip milestone with IYNYK Volume 2: more than 1 billion iconic lip combos served worldwide. From Butter Gloss to the viral Lip IV Stain Gloss, the brand's cult-favorite lip lineup has become a staple for beauty lovers who know that quality isn't defined by price.

Following the viral success of IYNYK Volume 1, which debuted last summer, NYX Professional Makeup welcomes back global icon Paris Hilton and introduces a new roster of certified international "baddies" including pop artist Normani Kordei, social media sensations Gabriela Moura and Yusur Al-khalidi, and Love Island UK star Toni Laites.

The gloss-focused campaign is a love letter to NYX Professional Makeup's community of confident, savvy beauty lovers. Told through a series of cheeky, scroll-stopping videos, IYNYK Volume 2 celebrates the fans who have been in on the secret all along, while inviting new ones to get in on it too.

This time around, audiences are invited into the vibrant, high-shine world of the NYX Professional Makeup Diner – a playful, Y2K-inspired beauty universe where iconic lip combos are always on the menu. Inside the bright pink diner, open 24/7 for every baddie, a fully blinged-out Paris Hilton is the "Gloss Boss" behind the counter, giving fans an insider's look at the brand's "worst-kept secret" while serving each It-girl her signature lip combo.

Paris Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media, said, "Anyone who knows me knows I love lip gloss. It's the finishing touch to every iconic look. I'm so excited to reunite with NYX Professional Makeup for this next chapter and serve even more glossy, glamorous moments. Beauty has always been one of my favorite ways to express myself, and this campaign is all about confidence, having fun, and never passing a mirror without looking in it."

"If you NYX, you know that we've been the brand on everyone's lips year after year," said Denee Pearson, Global Brand President. "As the #1 gloss brand, we wanted to create a campaign that celebrates our global community of baddies who have always understood that great makeup doesn't require a high price tag. This campaign is our love letter to the baddies who have been in on the secret all along – and who doesn't love a lip combo?!"

Rolling out globally beginning July 15, the campaign comes to life across digital, billboards, and retail, spotlighting viral favorites like Fat Oil Lip Drip and Butter Gloss, alongside newer must-haves including Lip Lingerie and Jelly Job. Consumers around the world can also expect immersive diner pop-ups, one-of-a-kind activations, and more campaign moments designed to bring the NYX Professional Makeup universe to life.

As the beauty brand of entertainment, NYX Professional Makeup has built a reputation for iconic collaborations that continue to redefine how beauty shows up in pop culture. From partnerships with Netflix's hit series Bridgerton to Warner Bros.' Barbie: The Movie, the brand continues to raise the bar for unexpected, buzzworthy collaborations that dominate feeds and keep the beauty world watching.

To learn more about IYNYK, visit nyxcosmetics.com.

About the Talent

Normani Kordei: Normani is a multi-platinum recording artist, actress, and philanthropist who rose to global fame with Fifth Harmony. Her solo career launched with multi-platinum hits "Love Lies" and "Dancing With a Stranger," followed by awards and debut album Dopamine. She serves as ambassador to the Cybersmile Foundation and American Cancer Society.

"There's nothing like a lip combo that makes you feel confident the second you put it on. That's why the Butter Gloss and Slim Lip Pencil combo are my staples on and off stage!" - Normani

Gabriela Moura: Brazilian model and globally recognized content creator Gabi Moura has quickly emerged as one of fashion's most dynamic new faces. She made her runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last year and most recently, she was named one of Sports Illustrated's newest Rookies, further cementing her presence in the industry. Beyond modeling, Gabi has built a powerful digital footprint, amassing over 14 million followers across platforms.

"Being able to work with NYX [Professional Makeup] on this campaign was soo amazing!! On top of all the other amazing girlies I got to do this alongside with, I've used NYX for as long as I can remember so being able to be a part of this was a dream!!" - Gabi

Yusur Al-khalidi:

Yusur Al Khalidi is one of the Middle East's most influential beauty creators, known for her bold creativity, transformative makeup looks, and natural talent for storytelling. With a community of over 24 million followers, she has built a loyal audience by consistently pushing creative boundaries and bringing imaginative ideas to life.

"Seeing my face in this campaign is a literal 'pinch-me' moment that feels like the American dream! From the unmatched energy on set to finding our perfect lip combos, this experience brought my confidence to a whole new level." - Yusur

Toni Laites: Toni Laites made history last year as the first American to win Love Island UK, captivating millions with her unfiltered charm and undeniable charisma. Entering the villa as the season's first bombshell she quickly became a fan favourite, celebrated for her infectious "bad b*tch" energy, quick wit and unwavering loyalty to her female friends.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world to do this. Thank you to NYX Cosmetics for giving me the opportunity to be in the same room as my favourite icons. Gloss Baddies for life." - Toni

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand at the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line, offering every shade, color, and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. Headquartered in Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers, including specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, and beauty supply stores, as well as online at www.nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT 11:11 MEDIA

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses, including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, and digital, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experience, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup