Park City School District Deploys ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Utah District Adopts Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence While Protecting Student Privacy

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that Park City School District (PCSD) of Summit County, Utah has deployed its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution to mitigate gun-related violence.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

Nestled within the mountains of the year-round resort town, PCSD encompasses four elementary schools, a middle school, a junior high, a high school and a learning center. The district educates nearly 5,000 students annually and boasts a graduation rate in the top 1 percent of the nation. PCSD is highly focused on student safety, collaborating with the Summit County Sheriff's Department and the Park City Police Department to deploy advanced electronic, physical, and procedural security measures.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is now layered on existing digital security cameras at all eight student-occupied PCSD buildings. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to local staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

The company's AI algorithms only search for guns, not faces or bodies. Until a gun is identified, the monitoring screens in the ZOC stay blank; the ZeroEyes Operations team does not see a live feed from any cameras. Further, the platform does not store personal or biometric data or conduct any kind of facial recognition.

"We hold a deep commitment to safeguarding our students and staff, and ZeroEyes is a compassionate ally in our mission," said Michael Tanner, COO of Park City School District. "By addressing the concerns of gun-related violence while also respecting the need for privacy, this solution allows us to provide a secure yet welcoming campus environment."

"Between its collaboration with local law enforcement and the deployment of proactive safety measures throughout its schools, Park City School District has shown that it is on the cutting edge of security," said Mike Lahiff, CEO, and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud to work alongside this dedicated leadership team to protect students and staff against gun-related threats."

Park City School District was introduced to ZeroEyes through the company's exclusive Utah reselling partner Aegix, a provider of industry-leading resources, technology, equipment, and training for first responders.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes