In partnership with the Houston Area Urban League, the 23-home development represents a long-term investment in economic opportunity and neighborhood revitalization.

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful celebration of freedom, opportunity and community investment, the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL), in partnership with Park Street Homes and Citizens Trust Bank, commemorated Juneteenth with the groundbreaking of Legacy Oaks at Bland Street, a transformative residential development that will bring 23 new single-family homes to Houston's historic Acres Homes community.

Park Street Homes Builds on the Legacy of Juneteenth with Groundbreaking of Legacy Oaks Community

The groundbreaking was held on the Houston Area Urban League's anniversary; the groundbreaking represented more than the start of new construction. It symbolized a continued commitment to expanding pathways to homeownership, strengthening historically underserved neighborhoods and creating opportunities for generational wealth through strategic public and private partnerships.

More than 130 community leaders, elected officials, residents, corporate partners, including Citizens Trust Bank and stakeholders attended the ceremony, demonstrating a shared commitment to preserving the legacy of Acres Homes while investing in its future. Legacy Oaks at Bland Street will feature 23 affordable single-family homes on nearly five acres of land donated by Cameron Iron Workers and Charity Social Club. The development is designed to expand attainable homeownership opportunities while honoring the history and character of one of Houston's most storied communities.

The program featured remarks from Judson W. Robinson III, President and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League; Houston City Council Member Tarsha Jackson; Houston City Council Member Willie Davis, who presented a City of Houston proclamation; State Representative Charlene Ward Johnson; Ayesha Shelton, Chief Growth Office and Co-Founder of Park Street Homes on behalf of Citizens Trust Bank; Trozie Jordan of United Airlines; and Kevan Shelton, CEO and Co-Founder of Park Street Homes. Congressman Christian Menefee also addressed attendees, recognizing the importance of continued investment in historically underserved communities.

Honoring Juneteenth Through Economic Opportunity

The launch of the project on Juneteenth held special significance, linking the celebration to a historic celebration of freedom in the ongoing pursuit of economic empowerment through homeownership.

"As we commemorate Juneteenth, Legacy Oaks reminds us that freedom must be accompanied by opportunity," said Judson W. Robinson III, President and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League. "Homeownership remains one of the most effective tools for building generational wealth and strengthening communities. This development reflects our commitment to ensuring families in Acres Homes benefit from continued investment while preserving the neighborhood's rich history and character."

Kevan Shelton, CEO and Co-Founder of Park Street Homes, emphasized the long-term impact the development will have on future residents.

"We are excited to have the support of the Houston Area Urban League and Citizens Trust Bank for this transformative project serving the Acres Homes community and the City of Houston. These 23 homes, along with the community center, will create opportunities for generational wealth while providing supportive services, strengthening neighborhood connections and helping families thrive for years to come."

Legacy Oaks arrives at a critical time as Houston continues to experience a shortage of attainable housing for working families. Through collaborative partnerships between nonprofit, private and financial institutions, the project seeks to narrow the homeownership gap while fostering long-term community stability. Citizens Trust Bank is providing the development and construction financing for the project, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to homeownership and neighborhood investment.

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial groundbreaking and commemorative photo featuring project partners, elected officials and community stakeholders.

About Legacy Oaks at Bland Street

Legacy Oaks at Bland Street is a community-centered residential development that will bring 23 affordable single-family homes to Houston's historic Acres Homes neighborhood. The project represents a collaborative effort between the Houston Area Urban League, Park Street Homes, Citizens Trust Bank and community partners. Citizens Trust Bank is providing development and construction financing for the development dedicated to increasing access to homeownership, promoting economic mobility and strengthening Houston communities.

About the Houston Area Urban League

Founded in 1968, the Houston Area Urban League is a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to empowering African Americans and underserved communities to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. As an affiliate of the National Urban League, HAUL provides direct services and advocacy throughout Greater Houston through workforce development, education and youth services, financial empowerment, housing, small business support and health equity.

About Citizens Trust Bank

Citizens Trust Bank has been a pillar in the community for over 100 years. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the bank continues to focus on delivering personalized service and financial solutions tailored to meet the changing needs of its customers. Founded on a strong legacy of promoting economic equality and community well-being, Citizens Trust Bank is more than just a traditional financial institution. It is committed to empowering individuals and future generations for financial success. Today, the bank's core mission remains unchanged — to provide customized services that help communities thrive. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the bank offers its common stock under the trading symbol CZBS the bank maintains an online presence Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and the Citizens Trust Bank Learning Channel on YouTube. Discover more at www.ctbconnect.com.

About Park Street Homes

Park Street Homes is a mission-driven homebuilder focused on delivering affordable and entry-level housing in America's urban core. By working at the intersection of nonprofits, cities, and private capital, the company creates high-quality housing that expands access to homeownership while revitalizing communities.

For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Kevan and Ayesha Shelton are available for both in-person and Zoom interviews—please contact Innovating Marketing Group at [email protected] or call 346-980-9062.

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SOURCE Park Street Homes