Parker & Sons Announces Winner of World Water Day Water Upgrade Giveaway

PHOENIX, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker & Sons has announced the winner of its World Water Day community giveaway, awarding a Valley household a free home water upgrade to improve water quality and reliability.

The recipient, Elizabeth Vito of Peoria, Arizona, was selected from nominations submitted between February 16 and March 16. Her household will receive a complete system installation including:

A whole-home water softener

A reverse osmosis drinking water system

Installation is scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 8 a.m., and media are invited to attend.

Vito nominated her family after years of dealing with water quality issues and the cost of purchasing drinking water each week.

"We're a family of five with three active boys, and we go through a lot of water," Vito wrote in her submission. "We haul water home every week because the water in our house still tastes like chemicals, even with refrigerator filtration. Hard water has also caused skin irritation for my husband and son. We're working hard and doing our best, but a home water system just hasn't been affordable for us."

Hard water is a common issue across Arizona, where high mineral content can affect taste, cause scale buildup in plumbing, and contribute to skin irritation or dry hair and skin for some households.

"Arizona homes often deal with extremely hard water, and many families don't realize how much it can impact their daily lives," said Jesse Sweeney, Water Treatment Service Manager at Parker & Sons. "Elizabeth's story really stood out to us. We're honored to help give her family cleaner drinking water and a system they can rely on every day."

World Water Day, observed globally on March 22, raises awareness of water quality and access challenges around the world.

Media Opportunity

Members of the media are invited to attend the installation and speak with Parker & Sons technicians about water quality challenges affecting Arizona homes.

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Provided upon RSVP

Media attending will have the opportunity to interview water treatment experts, speak with the winning family, and capture visuals of the installation.

About Parker & Sons

Since 1974, Parker & Sons has served homes and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area and delivered exceptional cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical, water quality, and insulation services. We have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and have twice won the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics. Our dedication to quality workmanship, outstanding ethics, and 100% customer satisfaction started with Grandpa Parker, and today we're nationally recognized as a top company in our field. Learn more at parkerandsons.com.

SOURCE Parker & Sons