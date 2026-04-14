What Arizona Homeowners Should Check Now Before Summer Puts Home Systems to the Test

PHOENIX, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring cleaning season gets underway, many Arizona homeowners are focusing on organizing and decluttering. But home service experts, Parker & Sons, says this time of year is also ideal for checking the systems that keep homes comfortable, safe, and running efficiently.

In the Phoenix area, where cooling systems often run for extended periods and summer temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees, experts say spring offers a critical window to identify small issues before system demand increases.

Parker & Sons, a Phoenix-based home services provider, is encouraging homeowners to take a broader approach to spring cleaning by including simple checks across key areas of the home before seasonal usage ramps up.

"Spring is a natural reset point for homeowners," said Colby Valerio, HVAC Service manager at Parker & Sons. "It is not just about cleaning. It is also a chance to catch small issues early and make sure your home is ready for the months ahead."

The company has developed a homeowner-friendly spring cleaning checklist that highlights easy-to-observe signs across multiple systems, including:

Air conditioning and cooling performance

Plumbing and water systems

Electrical safety and functionality

Solar and energy efficiency

Insulation and home comfort

Indoor air and water quality

General home safety measures

According to Parker & Sons, many of these checks can be done in just a few minutes and may help identify early signs of inefficiency, wear, or potential safety concerns.

"Homeowners do not need to be experts to notice when something feels off," Valerio added. "If you hear unusual sounds, notice uneven cooling, or see signs of leaks or wear, it is worth taking a closer look."

To support homeowners, Parker & Sons is offering a free downloadable spring cleaning checklist intended to help homeowners stay proactive and reduce the likelihood of unexpected issues as seasonal demands on home systems increase.

Homeowners can access the full checklist and expert recommendations here:

https://www.parkerandsons.com/blog/spring-cleaning-isnt-just-about-decluttering-heres-what-else-to-check-around-your-home

About Parker & Sons

Since 1974, Parker & Sons has served homes and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area and delivered exceptional cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical, water quality, and insulation services. We have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and have twice won the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics. Our dedication to quality workmanship, outstanding ethics, and 100% customer satisfaction started with Grandpa Parker, and today we're nationally recognized as a top company in our field. Learn more at parkerandsons.com.

SOURCE Parker & Sons