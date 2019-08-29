Parker Waichman LLP and The Drakulich Firm File TDF Lawsuit

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP and The Drakulich Firm, two national law firms, on August 27, 2019, filed lawsuits on behalf of multiple HIV patients who have suffered kidney and/or bone injuries as a result of using a prescription drug known by its scientific name as "TDF" or "Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate." The drug is manufactured by Gilead Sciences Inc. ("Gilead"), of Forest City, California, under numerous brand names, such as Truvada, Viread, Atripla, Complera and Stribild.

The two litigation firms, who have long fought to protect the rights of victims injured by defective drugs and medical devices, allege that Gilead failed to warn that these TDF drugs could cause serious kidney problems, low bone density and related health problems in HIV patients. The lawsuits claim that Gilead knew or should have known that TDF was "highly toxic in the doses prescribed and risked permanent and possibly fatal damage to the kidneys and bones." But, instead of conducting further studies and informing the public, the drug maker instead ignored and misrepresented those known risks to consumers, according to papers filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, in Case No. 3:19-cv-05383. The lawsuit additionally claims, among other allegations, that Gilead then hid those risks from doctors and patients so it could continue to raise its market share of sales of TDF.

An even more frightening allegation in the lawsuit is the contention that Gilead then purposely delayed releasing a safer and more effective version of TDF, known as Tenofovir Alafenamide Fumarate ("TAF") so that they could maximize profits from the TDF they already had distributed into the marketplace. Releasing TAF sooner could well have prevented patients from experiencing as many side effects, the lawsuits allege.

"Providing safe medication to the public is a duty that Americans do not take lightly," said Raymond C. Silverman, a partner at Parker Waichman, "and they rely on drug manufacturers to feel the same way." Silverman continued: "When a drug manufacturer puts profit over public safety, then American consumers have every right to fight back with a vengeance to protect themselves, their families and those they love."

Filing a TDF Lawsuit

