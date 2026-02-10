Parker Waichman LLP Supports Exactech Trustee's Delaware Finding TPG and Others Concealed Orthopedic Device Defects to Avoid Liability

Exactech Trustee Alleges Multiple Causes of Action against TPG and others on behalf of Creditors, Including Multiple Unsecured Creditors/Personal Injury Victims Represented by Parker Waichman LLP

Exactech Trustee alleges TPG and others concealed known orthopedic implant defects, delayed recalls and forced bankruptcy in an attempt to evade mounting patient injury claims.

TPG and others concealed known orthopedic implant defects, delayed recalls and forced bankruptcy in an attempt to evade mounting patient injury claims. Thousands of injured patients, now unsecured creditors, face devastating medical and financial harm tied to recalled Exactech devices.

Trust action seeks accountability and recovery of value allegedly stripped from Exactech at the expense of patient safety.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national plaintiffs' law firm representing individuals injured by defective Exactech orthopedic implants, today expressed its support for the lawsuit filed on Thursday, February 5 by the Exactech Litigation Trust in the Delaware Court of Chancery against private equity firm TPG Inc. Parker Waichman represents multiple personal-injury claimants who allege they were harmed by recalled Exactech knee, hip, and ankle implants. These injured patients are unsecured creditors in the Exactech bankruptcy and face significant medical, physical, and financial consequences as a result of the alleged defects.

According to the Trustee's complaint, it was TPG (and other entities and individuals), that controlled Exactech following its 2018 acquisition concealed known defects in implant components, delayed corrective action and recalls and ultimately pushed the company into Chapter 11, all in an effort to limit liability exposure to TPG. The Trustee alleges that TPG exercised majority control over Exactech's board and management, undermining corporate separateness and prioritizing investment preservation over patient safety.

"The Trustee's complaint echoes what injured patients have long alleged — that corporate decision-making delayed recalls and magnified the harm to the patients that used their devices," said Jason Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at Parker Waichman LLP. "Unsecured personal-injury claimants should not be left holding the bag while those who allegedly controlled the company extracted value and avoided accountability and liability."

The Trustee seeks to recover value for the benefit of creditors. Many of those creditors are patients injured by the defective Exactech orthopedic devices who have undergone revision surgeries, with some patients undergoing multiple revision surgeries, and continue to suffer lasting devastating injuries. Parker Waichman LLP supports the Trustees' efforts to pursue claims in Delaware, including allegations that TPG functioned as an alter ego of Exactech and directed key operational, regulatory, and litigation decisions. The firm believes that a full adjudication of these claims is essential to achieving a fair and equitable recovery for unsecured creditors harmed by defective Exactech medical devices.

The firm will continue to advocate on behalf of Exactech implant recipients and to protect the rights of injured patients throughout the bankruptcy process and related proceedings.

