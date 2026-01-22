Parker Waichman LLP Files Complaint Against Roblox on Behalf of Tennessee Minor

Complaint Filed in Newly Formed Federal MDL Alleges Platform Failed to Protect Children from Online Sexual Exploitation

The complaint alleges that a Tennessee minor was misled by an adult user impersonating a child on the Roblox platform and was convinced through in-platform communications to transmit obscene images of herself.

The defendant, Roblox Corporation, operates an online gaming and social platform marketed heavily to children and used by millions of minors worldwide.

The lawsuit alleges that Roblox failed to implement reasonable safeguards, monitoring, and age-verification measures to prevent foreseeable sexual exploitation of children on its platform.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP announced today that it filed a complaint against Roblox Corporation on behalf of a minor plaintiff from Tennessee, alleging that the company failed to implement and enforce reasonable safeguards to protect children using its online gaming platform. See Doe v. Roblox Corp, Case No.: 3:26-cv-00643.

The complaint was filed in MDL No. 3166, In re Roblox Corporation Child Sexual Exploitation and Assault Litigation, pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the complaint, the minor plaintiff was allegedly misled by an adult user who impersonated a child on the Roblox platform. The adult allegedly gained the plaintiff's trust through in-platform interactions and communications and ultimately convinced the minor to transmit obscene images of herself. The complaint alleges that these events were foreseeable and preventable, and that Roblox failed to take reasonable steps to prevent such conduct despite knowing of similar risks to minor users. The lawsuit further alleges that Roblox inadequately monitored user communications, failed to implement effective age-verification and moderation tools, and did not provide sufficient safeguards to prevent adults from targeting and exploiting children on the platform.

"Roblox has long marketed its platform as a safe digital space for children, yet this complaint alleges that the company failed to implement even basic safeguards to protect minors from predatory behavior," said Jason S. Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at Parker Waichman LLP. "When a platform is designed for and heavily used by children, the responsibility to protect those children from foreseeable harm is paramount."

Parker Waichman LLP continues to represent individuals and families nationwide in litigation involving online safety, consumer protection, and corporate accountability, and remains committed to holding companies accountable when they fail to protect vulnerable users

