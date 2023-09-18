Parkinson's Foundation Announces Inaugural "A Day to Reach Further"

Day of Giving on Tuesday, Sept. 19

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced the launch of its inaugural day of giving, "A Day to Reach Further," to encourage communities to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease (PD) while raising funds to accelerate PD research, improve care and increase access to quality-of-life programs. The 24-hour event aims to support the Reach Further campaign's four-year fundraising goal of $30 million. More than half of the goal has been raised in the past two years.

"Having the entire Parkinson's community participate in "A Day to Reach Further" will make for an amazing collective effort toward making life better for people living with the disease and their loved ones," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr.   

Parkinson's is now the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world. Each year, 90,000 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed with PD, and the number of people living with PD across the country is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.

Those looking to support the Foundation's mission today will have the opportunity to support the philanthropic effort for research advancement by making a campaign donation, starting a Facebook fundraiser, and helping spread the word on social media and in local communities. Supporters who participate in "A Day to Reach Further" will be thanked with a special invitation to future research webinars.  

As part of the celebration, Rune Labs, provider of StrivePD, will generously match all gifts made up to $10,000 today. To make a gift, visit Parkinson.org/ReachFurtherDay.

About the Parkinson's Foundation
The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease
Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

