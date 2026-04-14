Parkland College Completes SaaS ERP Modernization and Goes Live with Ellucian Student, Strengthening Student Experience and Institutional Agility

Key Highlights:

Serving more than 9,600 students, Parkland has established a unified, AI-powered, SaaS-native platform to support student success and operational excellence.

New ERP establishes modern user-centric analytics and reporting infrastructure, enabling College departments to independently perform data analysis and generate reports.

Using modern integration capabilities, Parkland College can improve automation and drive meaningful business process improvements.

The new platform strengthens security, reduces system maintenance demands, and creates more capacity for innovation across campus.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. and RESTON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Parkland College has successfully gone live on its new SaaS-native technology platform with Ellucian Student, Human Capital Management (HCM), and Finance powered by Colleague. Together, these solutions bring the College's student information system and core administrative functions for HR and financial management onto a unified, AI-powered platform. An Ellucian customer for nearly 20 years, Parkland's go-live marks an important step in modernizing its technology environment to support greater efficiency, security, and data analytics and service across campus.

Building a Stronger Foundation for Student Success

Serving approximately 9,600 students annually, Parkland College has modernized the systems that support students and campus operations alike. Ellucian Student is higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle. Together with Ellucian HCM and Finance, Ellucian Student delivers improved access to information, better aligns operations, and creates more capacity to serve students, faculty, and staff.

"Parkland College's successful go-live reflects the institution's ongoing investment in the people and services at the heart of its work," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Bringing Student, HCM, and Finance together in one modern environment strengthens Parkland's ability to engage its community in learning while advancing the operational excellence and support that help students succeed."

Advancing a Connected Campus Experience

"Modernizing our Student, HCM, and Finance systems is a major milestone for Parkland College and a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our campus community," said Amin Kassem, Parkland's AVP and Chief Information Officer. "More than a technology upgrade, this work creates a stronger, more connected foundation that empowers the Parkland community to serve students, support employees, and move forward together, while expanding access to data and analytics for better insight and decision-making across the college."

With the new systems in place, Parkland is now better positioned to:

provide modern self-service experiences that make it easier for students, faculty, and staff to access information and complete key tasks.

improve visibility across the student journey to support engagement, progress, and informed decision-making.

streamline HR and finance operations to strengthen service, increase efficiency, and free staff to focus on higher-value work across campus.

To learn more about Ellucian, visit https://www.ellucian.com/.

WHAT IS PARKLAND COLLEGE

Since 1967, Parkland College has served 360,000+ students in Illinois Community College District 505. With over 130 degree and certificate programs, Parkland continues to engage the community in learning.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts



Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer

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Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

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Stephanie Stuart, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Innovation/Chief Communications Officer

217/353-2170 • [email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian