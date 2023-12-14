ParkMobile to Advance Mobile Paid Parking in the City of Pensacola, Florida

Drivers will soon be able to pay for parking in downtown Pensacola via the ParkMobile mobile app or web browser

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2024, ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, will be available for on-demand parking for on-street and off-street parking spaces throughout downtown Pensacola as part of a strategic partnership with the City of Pensacola. Once launched, users can pay for parking digitally via ParkMobile in city spaces by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app or mobile web browser.

"ParkMobile is the trusted parking and mobility management platform for more than 600 cities across North America. By streamlining the parking experience and improving cities' curb management, we're working to achieve our mission of making cities more livable. Through the adoption of our mobile app, Pensacola's residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a seamless parking experience to spend more time enjoying the restaurants, retailers and entertainment offerings downtown has to offer," said David Hoyt, Managing Director of ParkMobile.

ParkMobile is focused on expanding its footprint for users across Florida. By providing solutions nationwide to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile makes traveling throughout the country more convenient and streamlined. The smart parking and mobility company currently serves over 8 million users in Florida, with availability in key cities, such as Jacksonville, Orlando, Boca Raton, Tampa/Tampa Bay, and across South Florida, including one of the company's most popular markets, Miami Beach.

"Through our partnership with ParkMobile, our residents and visitors will benefit from the trusted technology used by over 8 million users across our state," said Mayor D.C. Reeves. "We're thrilled to bring ParkMobile to our downtown so our drivers can park in city spaces with peace of mind."

ParkMobile has 50 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button.

