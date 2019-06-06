ParkMobile to Offer Parking Reservations for the Garth Brooks Concert in Denver at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Fans will be able to pre-pay for a guaranteed spot before heading to the stadium
Jun 06, 2019, 06:00 ET
DENVER, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, announced today that the company will provide parking reservations for the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, June 8th. There have been 80,000 tickets sold for the event, so traffic and parking are expected to be a challenge for attendees. Using ParkMobile, people going to the concert can easily reserve a spot ahead of time and get turn-by-turn directions to that lot, saving time and frustration.
People can book their reservation on the ParkMobile website or through the ParkMobile app. ParkMobile offers parking reservations at twelve lots in the area and prices range from $5 to $60, depending on the proximity to the stadium. People looking to save money on parking can make reservations at lots that are further away from the venue. ParkMobile also offers the ability to filter lots for specific features like tailgaiting permissions, covered parking, and room for oversized vehicles.
"We are excited to give fans a smarter way to park for the sold-out Garth Brooks concert in Denver," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We know parking around Mile High Stadium will be challenging the day of the event, so it's a good idea for attendees to beat the rush and secure their parking spot ahead of time. We hope everyone enjoys the show."
About ParkMobile
ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won 2019 Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.
Media Contacts:
Jeff Perkins, CMO
ParkMobile, LLC
678-801-8855
jeff.perkins@ParkMobile.io
SOURCE ParkMobile
