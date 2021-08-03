Parks Associates: 15% of US Broadband Households Report Intentions to Purchase an Electric Vehicle (EV) in 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host "Next Stages of the EV Evolution" on August 4, the next virtual session in the ninth annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, featuring a visionary presentation from Revel, an interactive discussion with ChargePoint, and an interactive panel featuring Enel X, Baltimore Gas and Electric, dcbel, and Ample. Event sponsors include Bidgely, Grid4C, Austin Energy, dcbel, FLO, American Water Homeowner Services, and Very.

Parks Associates: Reasons for Not Purchasing Electric Vehicle in 2021

New research from Parks Associates finds 15% of US broadband households report intentions to purchase an EV in 2021. Among consumers who do not plan to buy an EV, 27% felt EVs are too expensive, while 24% cited limited number of charging stations available.

The annual conference Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the expanding market for the smart home in the residential energy ecosystem and the role of energy solutions within the Internet of Things, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.

"Next Stages of the EV Evolution" addresses the adoption and drivers for EV in 2021, as well as the role of storage in helping to manage the grid. The session features visionary insight from Paul Suhey, COO and Co-Founder, Revel, followed by an executive spotlight with Anthony Harrison, Head of Utility Partnerships, ChargePoint.

"Building charging infrastructure is about so much more than just increasing EV adoption," said Paul Suhey, COO and Co-Founder, Revel." It's about building infrastructure that can support, rather than inhibit, a renewable grid. Revel is operating at the intersection of mobility and energy, and I look forward to sharing why taking an integrated approach is critical to achieving a zero-carbon future."

The panel features the following speakers:

Lauren Burke, Sr. Director, Marketing & Development, Enel X North America

Divesh Gupta, Director, Strategy, Utility of the Future, Baltimore Gas and Electric

Laurent Schmitt, Head, Utility & European Markets, dcbel

Levi Tillemann, VP, Policy and International Outreach, Ample Inc.

"As EV adoption continues to grow, North American utilities have a unique opportunity to engage customers with smart charging programs while maximizing infrastructure cost savings and integrating more renewables," said Lauren Burke, Senior Director, Marketing & Development, Enel X North America. "In a recent customer survey with over 1,000 responses, we found that more than 45 percent of customers take advantage of a utility incentive, and we're continuing to see the number of households with two EVs grow in addition to new EV drivers."

"The rapid deployment of EV and introduction of V2G as a default option in new models require a rethink on the integration of distributed energy resources in residential environments offering new standby power options to consumers during grid failures," said Laurent Schmitt, Head of Utility & European Markets, dcbel. "We look forward to contributing to this new Smart Energy Summit to discuss new home charging integration strategies maximizing driver benefits through all aspects of fast charging at home, lowering home electricity bills through virtual power plants as well as minimizing the carbon footprint of home consumptions moving forward."

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. www.ses2021.com

