Parks Associates: 17% of U.S. Broadband Households Own Both an Internet-Connected Entertainment Device and a Smart Home Device

DALLAS, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research reveals 17% of U.S. broadband households own an Internet-connected entertainment device and a smart home device. The IoT research firm also notes that 13% of consumers own both a connected health device and a smart home device.

Parks Associates will explore crossover opportunities and challenges in interoperability in the smart home and connected entertainment markets at CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 22-24 in San Francisco, California, with sessions featuring executives from August Home, b8ta, Cognitive Systems, Cox Communications, Honeywell, Intel, and Vivint Smart Home.

"Adoption of multiple connected devices alters consumer behavior as connectivity opens opportunities for adjacent use cases, new means of control, and extension of preferred interfaces," said Brad Russell, Director, Connected Home Research, Parks Associates. "At CONNECTIONS™, we will look at our latest connected consumer research and the current status of multiple smart home verticals, including the connected health and connected entertainment industries."

Russell will moderate the event's opening session "Evolution of the Connected Consumer" at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. The panel examines key trends in the smart home markets and the next steps necessary to move into mass market. Joining Russell on the panel are the following speakers:

Richard Culberson , Executive Director, Home Security & Smart Home Operations, Cox Communications

, Executive Director, Home Security & Smart Home Operations, Dale Pistilli , VP, Sales & Marketing, August Home

, VP, Sales & Marketing, Jeremy Warren , CTO, Vivint Smart Home

Following that session is the keynote "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Consumer Electronics," by Mark Spates, Product Lead, Smart Home, Google.

After the Google keynote, Parks Associates will host the special session "User Interface: Extending the Experience for Consumers at Home," sponsored by Intel, with Tom Kerber, Director of IoT Strategy at Parks Associates, moderating the panel. The special session explore the potential of smart displays to connect/integrate vertical applications with back-end services. The following speakers will join Kerber:

Monika Gupta , EVP Sales, Marketing and Product, Cognitive Systems

, EVP Sales, Marketing and Product, Scott Harkins , VP, Connected Homes, Honeywell

, VP, Connected Homes, Miles Kingston , GM, Smart Home Group, Intel Corp.

"Voice-enabled speakers, wearables, and remotely connected door locks, security cameras, and thermostats are starting to reach wider consumer awareness and adoption," Russell said. "Voice has driven consumer interest in many new smart home products, and as burgeoning connected devices populate the home, the next stages of development involve integration of multiple types of input, including data from voice, displays, cameras, and sensors."

The 2018 CONNECTIONS™ Conference will host more than 650 high-level executives in an intimate networking environment. The event includes a mix of market research, analysis, and industry insight designed to capture the complexity and opportunities in these interconnected markets.

