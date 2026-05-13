Parks Associates Releases Top Ten US FAST Services, with Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV Leading

46% of US internet households regularly use FAST services to watch long-form video content.

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today released its first Top Ten US FAST Services list, with research compiled from its Streaming Video Tracker. The research shows Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV in the top three positions, as the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) market shows continued momentum in subscriber growth and engagement. Parks Associates' quarterly surveys of 8,000 US internet households find 46% of US internet households regularly use FAST services to watch long-form video content.

Parks Associates Chart: Top 10 FAST Services by Average Monthly Viewers

According to the latest rankings, Tubi significantly outpaced competitors and reinforced its dominant position in the rapidly expanding FAST ecosystem. The Roku Channel secured the second position, followed by Pluto TV, highlighting strong engagement across leading platform-backed services. Other notable performers include Samsung TV Plus and XUMO Play, which continued to scale their audiences amid growing consumer demand for free streaming options.

"FAST services are no longer a secondary viewing option, they are a central part of the streaming landscape," said Michael Goodman, Director, Entertainment Research, Parks Associates. "The gap between leaders like Tubi and the rest of the market underscores the importance of content breadth, distribution partnerships, and user experience in driving viewer engagement."

Mid-tier services such as LG Channels, VIX, and Local Now demonstrate steady traction, while WatchFree+ (Vizio) and Sling Freestream round out the Top Ten FAST List.

The data reflects a broader industry shift as consumers increasingly turn to free, ad-supported alternatives amid subscription fatigue and rising streaming costs. With advertisers following audiences into FAST environments, the sector is poised for continued growth through 2026 and beyond.

Goodman will present and share Parks Associates data in back-to-back sessions next week at TVOT (TV of Tomorrow) MONTREAL 2026 at The Alt Hotel, Montreal, Canada. On May 21, he will present on "CTV Advertising I: What's Working, What Isn't, and Why" at 9:55 am and "CTV Advertising II: What's Next?" at 10:40 am.

Parks Associates' Streaming Video Tracker is a subscription service featuring monthly market updates, quarterly subscriber estimates for multiple streaming services in North America, and access to an exclusive service portal where subscribers can search and view this unique data.

Request a demo of the Streaming Video Tracker. Contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein for more data or to speak to an analyst.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates