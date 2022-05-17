Parks Associates: 24% of Smart Home Owners Hired a Professional to Install Their Device

26th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference highlights business model innovations, data privacy, and growing role of the home as the smart home ecosystem expands

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates is hosting the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference this week, May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas. The event features Parks Associates consumer and industry research along with insights from leading technology and service companies on trends driving home technology adoption, attitudes around data privacy, and business model innovations. Event keynotes include Alarm.com, Comcast, Cox Communications, Nice North America, and Sunnova.

Parks Associates recent research shows that among US internet households with smart home devices, almost 20% returned a device because it didn't work as advertised, and 14% returned their smart home device because they had difficulty with the physical installation. Further, 24% hired a professional to install the smart home device. CONNECTIONS™ will address the issues driving home network technology purchases and the role of managed services, consumer attitudes on data privacy, and new business models emerging focused on services at home.

CONNECTIONS™ is sponsored by Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

"We are pleased to be back in-person with CONNECTIONS™, with special sessions each day digging deep into the emerging opportunities and new challenges in the smart home and related industries," said Chris White, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "Installation is a common source of problems for consumers, and our research shows an increasing reliance on professionals for setup and technical support versus a few years ago."

For 26 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

