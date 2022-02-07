Parks Associates: 25% of US Broadband Households Intend to Purchase a Smart Appliance in the Next Six Months

Feb 07, 2022, 08:40 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New consumer research from Parks Associates shows steady purchase intentions for smart appliances and continued growth for smart energy and lighting products, setting the stage for robust panel discussions during Design & Construction Week (the co-located International Builders' Show® and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show®) in Orlando this week.
The international research firm's just-released fourth-quarter 2021 data shows that 25% of US broadband households plan to buy a smart appliance in the next six months, including 15% who plan to buy a smart refrigerator. Almost one-third plan to buy a smart light bulb (32%), smart plug (30%), and/or a smart thermostat (29%).
At Design & Construction Week, Parks Associates will lead industry executives in discussions on consumer attitudes and behaviors towards new smart home technologies and connected devices. Hosted in collaboration with smart appliance and energy solutions leader LG Electronics, the sessions will highlight Parks Associates' latest data on smart appliances, energy management solutions, and green tech and their impact on modern living for consumers.
"Consumer demand for greater control in the home extends to multiple devices and use cases in the home, including their energy consumption and its impact on costs, comfort, and convenience," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Our latest research shows more than one in five US internet households now own a smart appliance, and purchase intentions have held steady at roughly one-fourth of households over the past few years."
Sam Kim, President of Home Appliances at LG Electronics USA, thanked Parks Associates for leading the sessions at IBS-KBIS to explore the trends shaping the smart home ecosystems and driving consumer demand for the next generation of connected solutions. "Homebuilders and kitchen designers alike will benefit from insights from industry experts on a range of key topics, from connectivity and smart home tech trends to the important focus on energy management and sustainability," he said.
Sessions, held Feb. 8-9 on the KBIS show floor (in LG Booth W2029), feature Parks Associates research insights from Elizabeth Parks and Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, along with industry leaders sharing their vision of the connected home:
- State of the Smart Home
- MDU Smart Apartment Scaling Up
- Meeting Consumer Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions
- Design for Modern Living: Connectivity Driving New Trends
- Smart Appliances: User Experience and Home Services
- Modern Living: Consumers, Energy, and Sustainability
Panelists:
- Brent Corn, VP, Sales and Alliances, IOTAS
- Julie Faupel, Founder and CEO, REALM Global
- Patrick "P.G." Gall, Head, Channel Development, Orro
- Rod Gower, Senior Regional Manager, Signature Kitchen Suite and LG Builder
- Brad Grovich, Head, Professional Wholesale Partners, Industry Partnerships, Google
- Mason Hall, Director, Marketing, Smart Water Technology, Moen
- Carley Knobloch, Smart Home Expert
- Jennifer Mallett, CEO, Level Up Your Home
- Alisha McFetridge, Founder, RainStick
- Michael Mendoza, Senior Director, Platform Business Development, LG Electronics USA
- Peter Furfaro, Senior Go-to-Market Director, LG Electronics USA
- Madison Saab, Channel Manager, Builder Program, Alarm.com
- Bruce Sher, Director, Home Energy Business Development, LG Electronics USA
- Heather Sidorowicz, President, Southtown Audio Video
- Cory Sorice, SVP, Chief Innovation Officer, Masonite
- Brandt Varner, VP, Home Appliance Product Management, LG Electronics USA
- Sean Veit, VP, Product Management, GE Lighting, a Savant Company
About Parks Associates: Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and SMB markets. For more inlease visit http://www.parksassociates.com
