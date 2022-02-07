Parks Associates: 25% of US Broadband Households Intend to Purchase a Smart Appliance in the Next Six Months

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New consumer research from Parks Associates shows steady purchase intentions for smart appliances and continued growth for smart energy and lighting products, setting the stage for robust panel discussions during Design & Construction Week (the co-located International Builders' Show® and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show®) in Orlando this week.

Parks Associates: KBIS Sessions

The international research firm's just-released fourth-quarter 2021 data shows that 25% of US broadband households plan to buy a smart appliance in the next six months, including 15% who plan to buy a smart refrigerator. Almost one-third plan to buy a smart light bulb (32%), smart plug (30%), and/or a smart thermostat (29%).

At Design & Construction Week, Parks Associates will lead industry executives in discussions on consumer attitudes and behaviors towards new smart home technologies and connected devices. Hosted in collaboration with smart appliance and energy solutions leader LG Electronics, the sessions will highlight Parks Associates' latest data on smart appliances, energy management solutions, and green tech and their impact on modern living for consumers.

"Consumer demand for greater control in the home extends to multiple devices and use cases in the home, including their energy consumption and its impact on costs, comfort, and convenience," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Our latest research shows more than one in five US internet households now own a smart appliance, and purchase intentions have held steady at roughly one-fourth of households over the past few years."

Sam Kim, President of Home Appliances at LG Electronics USA, thanked Parks Associates for leading the sessions at IBS-KBIS to explore the trends shaping the smart home ecosystems and driving consumer demand for the next generation of connected solutions. "Homebuilders and kitchen designers alike will benefit from insights from industry experts on a range of key topics, from connectivity and smart home tech trends to the important focus on energy management and sustainability," he said.

Sessions, held Feb. 8-9 on the KBIS show floor (in LG Booth W2029), feature Parks Associates research insights from Elizabeth Parks and Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, along with industry leaders sharing their vision of the connected home:

State of the Smart Home

MDU Smart Apartment Scaling Up

Meeting Consumer Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions

Design for Modern Living: Connectivity Driving New Trends

Smart Appliances: User Experience and Home Services

Modern Living: Consumers, Energy, and Sustainability

Panelists:

Brent Corn , VP, Sales and Alliances, IOTAS

, VP, Sales and Alliances, IOTAS Julie Faupel , Founder and CEO, REALM Global

, Founder and CEO, REALM Global Patrick "P.G." Gall, Head, Channel Development, Orro

Rod Gower , Senior Regional Manager, Signature Kitchen Suite and LG Builder

, Senior Regional Manager, Signature Kitchen Suite and LG Builder Brad Grovich , Head, Professional Wholesale Partners, Industry Partnerships, Google

, Head, Professional Wholesale Partners, Industry Partnerships, Google Mason Hall , Director, Marketing, Smart Water Technology, Moen

, Director, Marketing, Smart Water Technology, Moen Carley Knobloch , Smart Home Expert

, Smart Home Expert Jennifer Mallett , CEO, Level Up Your Home

, CEO, Level Up Your Home Alisha McFetridge , Founder, RainStick

, Founder, RainStick Michael Mendoza , Senior Director, Platform Business Development, LG Electronics USA

, Senior Director, Platform Business Development, LG Electronics Peter Furfaro , Senior Go-to-Market Director, LG Electronics USA

, Senior Go-to-Market Director, LG Electronics Madison Saab , Channel Manager, Builder Program, Alarm.com

, Channel Manager, Builder Program, Alarm.com Bruce Sher , Director, Home Energy Business Development, LG Electronics USA

, Director, Home Energy Business Development, LG Electronics Heather Sidorowicz , President, Southtown Audio Video

, President, Southtown Audio Video Cory Sorice , SVP, Chief Innovation Officer, Masonite

, SVP, Chief Innovation Officer, Masonite Brandt Varner , VP, Home Appliance Product Management, LG Electronics USA

, VP, Home Appliance Product Management, LG Electronics Sean Veit , VP, Product Management, GE Lighting, a Savant Company

