Parks Associates: 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference Highlights Growing Role of the Home Network in the Smart Home, Including Insight From Installers

66% of security system owners are interested a cybersecurity add-on service for their security system

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research finds interest in add-on services for home security systems is high, with each tested option scoring over 60% among current owners, including 69% interested in vehicle monitoring and 66% in cybersecurity.

CONNECTIONS

The research firm will host Expanding the Role of the Home Network, the next virtual session in the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference series tomorrow, Thursday, April 14, 11:00 a.m. CT. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Realpage, Resideo, Schneider Electric, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

Expanding the Role of the Home Network features an executive fireside chat with Charles Cheevers, Chief Technology Officer Home Networks, CommScope, and panels with the following speakers:

Jon Clay , VP - Threat Intelligence, Trend Micro

, VP - Threat Intelligence, Todd Kozee , VP, Business Development, Support.com

, VP, Business Development, John Minasyan , Director, Product Management, Linksys/Belkin

, Director, Product Management, Tony Testa , Director Marketing, Qorvo

, Director Marketing, Razvan Todor , Sr. Director, Connected Homes Security, Bitdefender

, Sr. Director, Connected Homes Security, Eric Villines , Head of Global Communications, Anker Innovations

, Head of Global Communications, Oz Yildirim, EVP & GM of North America , Airties Wireless Networks

The session also brings together industry players from pro-service channels for a special roundtable discussion, Smart Home Tech and the Pros: View from the Channel, which addresses the role of interactive services and the opportunities and challenges of incorporating smart home technology into installers' offerings. Speakers:

Ian Bryant , Senior Director Strategic Partnerships, CEDIA

, Senior Director Strategic Partnerships, Kevin Huisman , Service Manager, Grand Home Automation

, Service Manager, Jennifer Mallett , Founder and CEO, Level Up Your Home

, Founder and CEO, JC Murphy, President, Savant

Bill Nicholson , Director, Rutestock

, Director, Loren Roetman , Home Technology Master, Cloudburst Technology

, Home Technology Master, Jason Wade , Founder, Doorbell Ninja

For 26 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

CONNECTIONS™ 2022 features an in-person conference on May 17-19, 2022, at the Omni Frisco Hotel. Register now. For more information, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, and visit www.connectionsconference.com.

