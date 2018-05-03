Parks Associates: 27% of Pay-TV Subscribers Say Sports is the Primary Reason They Subscribe to Pay TV

DALLAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows that 27% of U.S. pay-TV households agree that sports programming is the primary reason they subscribe to their pay-TV service. Parks Associates will explore trends in the video ecosystem, particularly the disruptive influence of OTT services, at the pre-show research workshop Survivor's Guide to the New Video World, sponsored by Espial, on May 14 in Denver during The Pay TV Show.

Parks Associates: Devotion to Sports Programming

"While broadcast and pay TV remain key sources for live sports, OTT streaming options have become an important part of the live sports landscape," said Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Increasingly, leagues and networks are offering direct-to-consumer options. These services offer access to content that would otherwise not be broadcast and subscription options to those not subscribing to pay TV. In the past several weeks, both CBS and ESPN have launched their own streaming services for sports content. These services will both compete with and complement major services such as WWE Network and MLB.TV. Over time, pay-TV providers will likely partner with these types of services in order to round out their existing channel packages."

The Pay TV Show, hosted by FierceMarkets, will address innovative technologies, strategies, and business models that telecom, tech, and media companies are using to compete in this disrupted marketplace. Sponsored by Espial, Survivor's Guide to the New Video World highlights the latest consumer research and explores trends defining success in the new landscape for video services.

Additional Parks Associates video research data:

52% of U.S. broadband households have a subscription to both pay-TV and one or more OTT video services

10% of U.S. broadband households have switched, downgraded, or cancelled their pay-TV service in the past 12 months

U.S. broadband households spend $23 on average for video entertainment per month

Parks Associates' workshop, sponsored by Espial, will feature five workshop sessions:

Video Disrupted: The New Landscape for Video Services

Video Insight: Operating in the Age of Data Ninjas

Video Streamed: Lessons from OTT Video

Video Potential: Habits of Millennials, Cutters, and Nevers

Video Tomorrow: Innovations Fueling Future Video Services

