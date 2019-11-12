Parks Associates' 2nd Annual Future of Video Conference Features Speakers from Comcast, Verizon, Viacom, CBS Interactive, Universal Electronics, NFL, and More

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speaker lineup for its second annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, taking place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, California. New research from the firm finds content is a main factor for new vMVPD subscriptions, while promotions motivate new pay-TV subscribers—39% of new vMVPD subscribers added this subscription to gain access to a specific channel, while 49% of new pay-TV subscribers added this subscription due to a sale or promotional price.

Future of Video, sponsored by Deltatre, Brightcove, Caavo, MediaKind, Penthera, Premion, You.i TV, ActiveVideo, and Friend MTS, will explore the evolution of business models, shifting consumer attitudes regarding video services, and new strategies to impact retention and consumer perception.

"We are excited about this year's event and will share our latest consumer data and industry research about pay-TV and OTT services, the value of content, effective technology innovation, and best strategies for building successful video services for today's connected consumers," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates.

Keynotes:

John Curbishley , EVP, Distribution Strategy, Operations & New Business, Viacom

, EVP, Distribution Strategy, Operations & New Business, Viacom Tim Gibson , VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T

, VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T Erin L. McPherson , Head, Content Acquisitions, Strategy and Programming, Verizon

, Head, Content Acquisitions, Strategy and Programming, Verizon Tom Ryan , CEO and Co-Founder, Pluto TV

Speakers:

Eric Berman , Head, Business Development, Crunchyroll & VRV

, Head, Business Development, Crunchyroll & VRV Marc Bourget , GM, Connected TV, Samba TV

, GM, Connected TV, Samba TV Rob Caruso , VP, Device Partnerships, Netflix

, VP, Device Partnerships, Netflix Brian Cavanagh , COO, Omnimesh

, COO, Omnimesh David Clevinger , Senior Director, Esports and Sports Product Strategy, IBM Watson Media

, Senior Director, Esports and Sports Product Strategy, IBM Watson Media Shay David , President & GM, Media & Telecom, Kaltura

, President & GM, Media & Telecom, Kaltura Mrugesh Desai , Regional VP, North America , Accedo

, Regional VP, , Accedo Alex Drosin , SVP | OTT, Americas, Deltatre

, SVP | OTT, Americas, Deltatre Andrew Einaudi , CEO and Co-founder, Caavo Inc.

, CEO and Co-founder, Caavo Inc. Joel Fineman , Director, Publisher Development, Premion, a TEGNA company

, Director, Publisher Development, Premion, a TEGNA company Rob Gelick , Executive VP and GM, CBS Entertainment Digital, CBS Interactive

, Executive VP and GM, CBS Entertainment Digital, CBS Interactive Arsham Hatambeiki , SVP, Products & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

, SVP, Products & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc. Cynthia Hudson , SVP and Managing Director, CNN en Español

, SVP and Managing Director, CNN en Español Dan Hurwitz , Chief Revenue Officer, Penthera

, Chief Revenue Officer, Penthera Kim Hurwitz , Chief Marketing Officer, FITE.tv

, Chief Marketing Officer, FITE.tv Jake Katz , SVP Strategy, Trailer Park

, SVP Strategy, Trailer Park Virginia Juliano , CEO/Founder, CobbleCord

, CEO/Founder, CobbleCord Simon Leadlay , Head, Product Market Development, You.i TV

, Head, Product Market Development, You.i TV Adam Lewinson , Chief Content Officer, Tubi TV

, Chief Content Officer, Jim Long , CEO, Didja Inc.

, CEO, Didja Inc. Joe Mancini , Sr. Director, Product Management, Comcast Technology Solutions

, Sr. Director, Product Management, Comcast Technology Solutions Will Marks , SVP, Business Development and Digital, Ovation TV

, SVP, Business Development and Digital, Ovation TV Karl Meyer , Head, Sales, Media and Entertainment, Samsung Ads

, Head, Sales, Media and Entertainment, Samsung Ads Jeff Miller , CEO, ActiveVideo

, CEO, ActiveVideo Chris Morgan , Chief Revenue Officer, Oracle Data Cloud/Moat

, Chief Revenue Officer, Oracle Data Cloud/Moat Erick Opeka , President, Cinedigm Networks, Cinedigm

, President, Cinedigm Networks, Cinedigm Brad Parobek , SVP Sales Americas, Friend MTS

, SVP Sales Americas, Friend MTS Damian Pelliccione , CEO, Revry

, CEO, Revry Erik Ramberg , VP, Head of Global Business Development, MediaKind

, VP, Head of Global Business Development, MediaKind Marty Roberts , CEO and Co-Founder, Wicket Labs

, CEO and Co-Founder, Wicket Labs Sourik Samaddar , Principal, CDN Cloud Services, Akamai

, Principal, CDN Cloud Services, Akamai Gary Schanman, SVP, Video Products, Charter

Elana Sofko , COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

, COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Jeremy Strauss , Global Head of Business Development, Tastemade Inc.

, Global Head of Business Development, Tastemade Inc. Blake Stuchin , VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL

, VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL Stefan Van Engen , Senior VP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO

, Senior VP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO Keith Valory , CEO, Plex

, CEO, Plex Mark Young , SVP Global Strategy & Business Development, Fandango

, SVP Global Strategy & Business Development, Fandango Keith Zubchevich , Chief Strategy Officer, Conviva

