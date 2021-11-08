Parks Associates: 32% of Smart Home Device Buyers Note That Incentives, Discounts, Or Rebates from Insurance Provider Are Triggers to Purchase Smart Home Devices

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference virtual sessions, Europe and the Smart Home and Insurance and Smart Home, on November 10. The research firm shows continued growth of smart home devices across US and Europe, driven by enhanced safety and security value propositions along with cost-saving incentives. Nearly one-third of US smart home device buyers note that incentives, discounts, or rebates from their insurance provider triggered them to purchase smart home devices.

Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communications, SmartRent, Xfinity Home, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Notion, Tuya, Ayla Networks, Plume, and Airties. The two sessions examine new value propositions driving adoption in European market and the role of partnerships and strategies between traditional home service providers and hardware providers.

The two sessions feature the following executive speakers:

"The connected home – both regionally and globally – has undergone a paradigm shift," said Juan Pablo Boz, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Nice. "As a result, the industry is witnessing barriers that previously separated and defined the connected home in specific regions begin to dissolve. Technology, solutions, and products that were previously niche or unavailable to Europe or other countries are now more readily available. The industry is experiencing a cross-pollination between countries, regions, and adjacent industries, which is reinforcing the positive trend of increased demand of connected home, security, and home automation solutions. The factors driving adoption are evolving on a global scale, making it a very exciting time to be a thriving member of the industry."

"Smart home devices are having a massive impact not only on home ownership, but also the transformation of traditional property insurance," said Brett Jurgens, CEO of Notion, a Comcast Company. "It's a very exciting time in the connected home space as both homeowners and insurers realize both the risk reduction and cost saving incentives of this technology."

Session panelists:

Tali Chen, Chief Business Officer, DSP Group

Markus Henkelmann , Director Smart Residential Products Yale EMEIA, ASSA ABLOY GROUP

, Director Smart Residential Products Yale EMEIA, ASSA ABLOY GROUP Adam Kornick , President, Insurance Division, Porch

, President, Insurance Division, Porch Aleem Lakhani , EVP, US Specialty Risk, AmTrust

, EVP, US Specialty Risk, AmTrust Roel Peeters , CEO and Co-Founder, Roost

, CEO and Co-Founder, Roost Chris Viatte, CEO & Founder, Mila AG

Matt Wolf , Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

"The European smart home market is one that's constantly evolving, and the same can be said about our consumers' needs and expectations," said Markus Henkelmann, Director Smart Residential Products Yale EMEIA, ASSA ABLOY GROUP. "The modern consumers of today seek convenience and flexibility in everyday life. They look for interoperable solutions that will work together to provide additional security and a seamless user experience. As a brand that places continuous innovation and consumer needs at the core of our business, we welcome the change and view it as a major opportunity for growth!"

"In five to ten years, the average home will have up to 50 connected devices, and subscription-based services will manage everything from new device integration to scheduled battery changes," said Chris Viatte, CEO & Founder, Mila AG.

