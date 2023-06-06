Parks Associates: 34 million US households with Smart Home Products Are Concerned About the Security of Their Personal Data

Parks Associates and Iris® Powered by Generali host June 7 webinar on smart home security risks and strategies to build consumer trust

DALLAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the webinar Data and Privacy Protections: Building a Trusted Smart Home on June 7, 1 pm CT, in partnership with Iris® Powered by Generali, to explore strategies to strengthen consumer trust in smart home products and brands. According to Parks Associates' research, more than 70% of smart home product owners, representing 34 million US households, are concerned about the security of their personal data.

Parks Associates: Concerns about data security of smart home products

The webinar will provide insight into the changing relationship between smart home brands and consumers, as security protections are now a fundamental part of doing business in this market. Parks Associates and Iris will present key research and insights from their new white paper, Data Privacy and Security in the Connected Home, which highlights the data privacy and security risks posed by the connected home, how consumers perceive these risks, and the role smart home platforms play in mitigating threats.

"Consumer trust is now a key differentiator for players in the connected home space, helping them to attract increasingly savvy consumers," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "This webinar explores new ways to build trust with customers, including education on MFA (multifactor authentication) and software updates, communication on privacy policies, and the importance of simple support and onboarding processes."

The webinar features the following industry experts:

Eugenia Blackstone , CMO, Iris® Powered by Generali

, CMO, Iris® Powered by Generali Greg Baldauf , Director, Revenue Edge SmartLife Partnerships, Calix

, Director, Revenue Edge SmartLife Partnerships, Calix Desiree Mejia , COO, SkyBell Technologies

"As smart home technology improves and is adopted by more Americans, data privacy has become a chief concern for consumers looking to purchase their next device," said Eugenia Blackstone, Chief Marketing Officer for Iris. "These devices have the potential to store and transfer incredibly sensitive data about their users back to the cloud, which poses a myriad of security risks. Brands that earn the trust of their customers by proactively offering identity and cyber protection services to reduce the risk of user data misuse will be the winners as this market expands."

Parks Associates research finds 30 million US internet households have a networked camera or a video doorbell.

This complimentary webinar is a valuable opportunity for industry players in the connected home space to gain insights from executives on the latest research, trends, and best practices for smart home devices.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit: https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/

