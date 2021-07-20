Parks Associates: 34% of US Broadband Households, Approximately 36 Million Households, own a Home Security System

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced that Elizabeth Parks, president of the international market research firm, is a featured speaker in the session DIY for Smart Home and Security – What are the Impacts? at SIA Education @ ISC West Program, July 19-21 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The session, hosted Wednesday July 21 at 11:00 am, also features Mark Owen Burson, VP, Marketing & Product Management, Nice, and Jeremy McLerran, Global Security & Smart Building Marketing, Johnson Controls, and will address factors driving security adoption. Parks Associates data finds 34% of US broadband households, approximately 36 million households, currently own a home security system and 34% of US broadband households own a smart home device.

"DIY products and installation are helping to expand the smart home and security markets, drive familiarity, provide lower price points, and create greater awareness," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Consumers expect basic interactivity to access and control their systems and receive notifications as scheduled or requested. Basic interactive features are considered standard offerings now, and we will continue to see the addition of new devices to extend that experience."

DIY for Smart Home and Security – What are the Impacts? highlights the market expansion of security solutions and examines how DIY and smart home products are adding volatility for professionally installed and monitored security companies. Parks Associates reports nearly half of smart door lock owners purchased this product as their first smart home device, highlighting the potential for this device to be a gateway to other connected products as they are added to the home.

"We know DIY is an installation option chosen by an increasing number today's consumers," said Jeremy McLerran, Global Security & Smart Building Marketing, Johnson Controls. "Making our products intuitive enough to be considered for DIY installs allows us to give our dealers the opportunity to tap into this growing market and improves the ease and speed of their professional installs."

"Today's DIY smart home security consumer expects a 'plug and play' solution," said Mark Owen Burson, Vice President, Marketing & Product Management, Nice. "But the same advancements that provide consumers with more choices at lower price points also create challenges with interoperability and functionality. Security professionals must evolve as influencers and consultants to help their customers navigate a vast and rapidly changing landscape or design and install custom solutions to meet specific needs."

The session highlights consumer adoption of new security solutions and shifts in the home security market created by new business models and DIY and smart home products .Parks Associates hosts multiple executive conferences in the connected home space, including its signature event CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, now in its 25th year. The next CONNECTIONS™ virtual session, "State of Home Security Market," takes place August 18 at 12:30 pm CT.

Additional conferences include Smart Energy Summit, CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES, Connected Health Summit, Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, and CONNECTIONS™ Europe.

