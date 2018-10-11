Parks Associates: 34% of U.S. pay-TV subscribers changed their service in the past year

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading entertainment research firm Parks Associates reports approximately one-third of pay-TV subscribers in U.S. broadband households changed their pay-TV services between 1Q 2017 and 1Q 2018. Fifteen percent of pay-TV subscribers, slightly less than half of all who made changes in the past year, downgraded to a less expensive TV service. The firm will highlight these findings and their implications for the video industry at the inaugural Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media on December 10-12, 2018, at Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Parks Associates: Recent Changes Made to Pay-TV Service

"OTT subscriptions are on the rise, reaching 64% of U.S. broadband households, as pay-TV subscriptions decline, so all players are looking for that magic combination of service types, content, and pricing in order to secure subscribers," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "Our research helps illuminate consumer interest and expectations as well as enhance the understanding of disruptive business models and technologies in order to craft optimal video service strategies."

Parks Associates today announced new deliverables available for purchase, assessing big data, pay TV, smart TV and streaming media player platforms, esports, and OTT video services.

New Parks Associates 360 Deep Dive consumer research deliverables include the following:

Churn and Retention in Pay TV examines the current state of churn among pay-TV providers, with a specific look at cord cutting, the impact of new OTT video services and skinny bundles, triggers to churn, and effective retention tools.

Sports vs. Esports: Audience, Spending, and Consumption examines the changing consumption habits regarding sports in the U.S. market, assesses the esports viewer, measures uptake of sports-related content services, and identifies sports audience segments for both traditional and emerging sports.

Adoption and Perception of OTT Video Services mines an extensive database of OTT consumer survey data to show how adoption has changed over time and reveal trends in adoption and use of various OTT video services.

Alternative Content Consumption helps players capitalize on new, unique video sources in order to attract viewers and remain relevant.

New Parks Associates industry reports include the following:

TV Services: Pay-TV in a Data Driven World focuses on the impact of big data on the pay-TV industry, both today and in the future, including profiles of major players.

Smart TVs vs. Streaming Media Players: Winning Over Consumers examines and compares smart TVs and streaming media players platforms, including adoption, use, capabilities, partnerships, and market strategies of major players.

Digital Natives - The Rise of Esports analyzes the economics of esports, identifies the current market players and their market strategies, sizes the esports audience, and ascertains potential market opportunities for companies interested in monetizing the esports market.

At Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, Parks Associates and industry leaders will share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer behaviors and preferences and the challenges for the video industry in meeting these expectations. For information, visit www.fov2018.com.

