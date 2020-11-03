Parks Associates: 35% of US Broadband Households Experienced A Data Security Problem in the Past 12 Months

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer research from Parks Associates finds 35% of US broadband households report having a data security problem in the past year, including malware/spyware infection, loss of privacy, and data/identity theft. The firm will examine the rise of cybersecurity threats and the added stress on the home network at the virtual CONNECTIONS™ Conference, November 10-12, sponsored by cybersecurity leader Bitdefender.

Parks Associates: Security/Privacy Concerns and Problems

"In recent months, the security of the average home network has become exponentially more critical," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "More activities and use cases are going across more devices, and that increases exposure to risk. Consumers are aware, with nearly 80% stating they are concerned about security and privacy issues at home, with identity theft as the leading threat. At CONNECTIONS™, we will examine the ways and unique approaches developed by industry leaders like Bitdefender to combat these threats, allay consumer concerns, and build new opportunities for value-added services."

"As adoption of smart things continues to grow, so has the risk of having our home networks compromised," said Razvan Todor, Bitdefender's Director of Connected Home Security. "We've mobilized staff with this single-minded focus and have come out with our most advanced, most powerful solutions to protect both traditional devices and IoTs and offer, through multiple layers of security, more privacy and personal information protection."

The virtual conference on November 10-12 is the capstone event of the firm's CONNECTIONS™ Community series in 2020, which has featured multiple networking events throughout the year. CONNECTIONS™ brings together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market, with over 1,000 community members who can network, visit sponsor booths, and participate in panel discussions. Among this year's platinum sponsors is Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries.

Bitdefender will participate in the first session of the virtual conference, State of the Smart Home Market in a Year of Disruption on November 10 at 10 am CT. The session starts with a visionary presentation from Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast, titled "A Multifaceted Approach to IoT Security." Then Ankur Snood, Business Development Director, Service Providers, Bitdefender, will participate on the panel Tipping Points and Triggers for Connected Home Services, which also features executives from Intellithings Ltd., OnTech Smart Services / Dish Network, and Plume.

CONNECTIONS Community Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Olibra, Ossiaco, Plume, Tuya, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October.

CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer virtual demos, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

Media Contact:

Rosey Ulpino

Parks Associates

972-490-1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates