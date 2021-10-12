Parks Associates: 39% of OTT Viewers Access Services Based on Specific Content Available

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer data from Parks Associates reveals that 39% of OTT viewers access video services based on specific content available. In partnership with Conviva, Parks Associates is presenting its latest consumer research during the industry webinar "The Role of Content Discovery in OTT" on Thursday, October 14, at 10 am CT US (11 am ET). The webinar explores content discovery strategies companies are using as a key differentiation factor in attracting new subscribers and keeping users engaged.

Parks Associates: OTT Churn Triggers

"Content is key to OTT success, and the path for consumers today to get to that content is the crucial search and discovery process," said Paul Erickson, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "OTT players are successful when offering a premium, personalized user experience that allows subscribers to find and access relevant content based on their habits and preferences. A perceptive and intelligent content discovery strategy is a key differentiator in attracting and engaging subscribers over the long term."

Parks Associates research found that three out of the top five factors that drive OTT service subscriptions involve content and that the inability to find relevant content is a top reason for consumers leaving a service.

In this webinar, industry experts discuss the top factors that influence content discovery for streaming, including the role of social interaction in the online video content access journey.

Webinar speakers:

Nick Cicero , VP, Strategy, Conviva

, VP, Strategy, Conviva Paul Erickson , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

"With so many entertainment options at viewers' fingertips, it is more important than ever before for streaming publishers to understand how consumers discover content in order to win their engagement," said Nick Cicero, VP of Strategy, Conviva. "I am excited to share Conviva's research in conjunction with the insights from Parks Associates to reveal how publishers can better understand their audience and grow their business."

All media are invited to attend. Register at https://www.parksassociates.com/ott-discovery-2021. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving consumers and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, executive networking experiences, and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Media Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

