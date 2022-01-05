Parks Associates: 41% of US Broadband Households have a Streaming Media Player

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new industry and consumer research at CES on consumer attitudes, usage, and adoption of connected devices and services from its quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households. The research quantifies the impact of the pandemic, reveals key insights on the type and brand of devices in use, and identifies preferred devices for different use cases in the home.

Parks Associates: Total Average Number of Connected Devices Per US BB HH

The firm's latest survey reveals US broadband households have an average of 14.5 connected devices, with future purchase intentions still high as consumers continue to embrace entertainment technology:

41% of US broadband households have a streaming media player

38% US broadband households have a gaming console

36% of US broadband households subscribe to or are trialing a video gaming service

31% of US broadband households or 30+ million households use free ad-based OTT services

50% of Cord-Cutters cite the high cost of traditional pay-TV services as the reason to cancel the service

"Streaming video consumption and the devices that enable it are fixtures of modern life," said Paul Erickson, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Consumers are increasingly willing to spend for better entertainment experiences at home, and they now see greater tangible value in the content, services, and devices that maximize the quality of their home audio and visual experiences."

Parks Associates' latest research on the adoption and usage of digital media, video services, and devices for entertainment includes Cutters, Nevers, and the Rebundling of Video, Next-Generation Gaming: Consoles and Cloud , Streaming Video Devices: Platform Wars, and The Rise of Ad-Based OTT. The firm's signature OTT Video Market Tracker research service provides extensive exhaustive analysis of the OTT market in North America, including profiles and subscriber counts for more than 400 OTT providers.

Parks Associates is onsite today at CES in Las Vegas, hosting its 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit, where the firm is highlighting key issues such as the Matter initiative, which could help bridge entertainment and smart home ecosystems to provide a more seamless experience for consumers. CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is sponsored by Cox Communities, Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, EarlySense, Essence, GE Lighting, Homebase, Johnson Controls, Masonite, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems.

