Parks Associates: 43% of Consumers Prefer Energy Providers That Offer Renewable Energy Sources Like Solar and Wind in Addition to Traditional Sources Like Oil and Gas

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 12th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer in 2021 with multiple virtual sessions taking place February 23-24, April 28, August 18, and October 27. The executive conference, sponsored by Bidgely, Austin Energy, Ossiaco, and FLO, examines the evolution of the consumer utility market. New research from Parks Associates finds 43% of US broadband households report a preference for energy providers that offer renewable energy resources like solar and wind versus providers that offer only traditional sources such as oil and gas.

Smart Energy Summit features visionary speakers, interactive panel discussions, and research from Parks Associates on consumer adoption of new utility programs and energy management solutions, including solar, electric vehicles, and other energy-efficient products. Sessions on February 24 include "Energy Management Platforms: Accelerating Growth" and "DERMS: Solar, Storage, and Microgrids," focused on the role of energy management platforms and distributed energy resources management systems in creating new value streams for end users and other partners.

"Consumers care about clean energy resources," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "At Smart Energy Summit, we will examine key factors driving the adoption of energy management solutions and their integration with other smart home solutions to deliver new value."

Visionary Insight and Executive Spotlight Speakers:

Abhay Gupta , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bidgely

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bidgely Manish Pant, Executive VP, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric

Taylor Jantz-Sell , Smart Home Strategy Lead, EPA ENERGY STAR

Interactive panel Speakers:

Distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) can play a vital role to utilities as they manage traditional capabilities and distributed energy resources. At Smart Energy Summit, industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies participate in virtual panel discussions about the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement.

The conference will feature data from Parks Associates' forthcoming research "Smart, Clean, Connected: Future of Home Energy Management."

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit will host virtual sessions on February 23-24, April 28, August 18, and October 27 in 2021. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy21. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2021.com.

