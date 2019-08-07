Parks Associates: 43% of US Broadband Households Plan to Purchase a Smart Home Device in 2019

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers for the 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies, taking place January 7, 2020, on the first day of CES® 2020 in Las Vegas. The event features sessions on smart home, sales channels, connected health, and home security and will conclude with a networking reception where analysts, session speakers, and VIP CES attendees mix to discuss the state of the market.

"Forty-three percent of US broadband households plan to buy a smart home product in 2019, but many markets have struggled to transform this interest into actual sales, specifically among new buyers," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Many of the most important innovations in the smart home in 2019 and looking ahead to 2020 focus on opening new channels and creating new experiences that will move consumers through the buyer's journey. At CONNECTIONS™ Summit, Parks Associates analysts and smart home executives will explore the latest innovations and analyze the keys to success in 2020."

Early CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, Sprosty Network, and Trusource Labs.

Additional data from Parks Associates:

35% of consumers report experiencing a data privacy or security issue in the past 12 months.

Smart thermostats and networked cameras are the most highly adopted smart home devices.

25% of US broadband households plan to buy a smart video doorbell in 2019; 25% also plan to buy a smart speaker with voice assistant in 2019.

Incidence of DIY/self-installed security systems increased by 10% over the past two years.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit focuses on the best business strategies and key consumer value propositions for the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. Topics:

Channels: Broadband and Security Providers, Retail, Insurance

Managing the Home Network: Wi-Fi, 5G, and Mesh Networking

Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers

Installation and Support: Next Gen Home Services

Disruption in Home Security: Smart Home Convergence

Independent Living and Wellness: Smart Home Tech

Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover

Smart Home Platforms: Creating New Experiences

Parks Associates is currently accepting speaker submissions for CONNECTIONS™ Summit 2020.

For more information, visit www.connectionssummit.com. To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Sherrelle Lewis at 219498@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), energy services, connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

