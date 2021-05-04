Parks Associates: 44% of US Broadband Households Are Not Likely to Subscribe to Another OTT Video Service to Watch New Movies

DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today released new research from its Q1 2021 consumer survey of 10,000 US broadband households reporting 41% of US broadband households are now comfortable going back to movie theaters, including 50% or more of consumers aged 18-34. The international research firm will host the 4th annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media series on Wednesday, "Beyond the Theater: New Windowing Strategies," featuring a visionary presentation from ROW8 , an interactive Q&A session with XCINEX Corporation, and the executive panel "Evolution of Content Windowing" with Fandango, InPlayer, Scener, and Vubiquity.

Parks Associates research also shows movie theaters have jumped back to the top preference to watch new release films and that the majority of consumers are neutral or unlikely to subscribe to another OTT video service just to watch a new release.

"In Q1 2021, US households are starting to see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that, they are starting to return to their original preferences to watch new movies in a theater, with other people," said Steve Nason, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "The pandemic roiled traditional content windowing, and with some consumers ready to return to the theater, the studios will have to continue to experiment with hybrid release strategies."

Future of Video, sponsored by Everise, Symphony MediaAI, Deltatre, Brightcove, Bitmovin, and Metrological, brings together industry leaders for visionary presentations, interactive panel discussions, and analyst presentations. The event provides in-depth consumer and industry research on video services; the value of digital content in driving and retaining subscribers; technology innovations that market, measure, and track video viewing; and best strategies for building successful video services.

"Beyond the Theater: New Windowing Strategies" addresses how studios are handling distribution of high-profile, first-run theatrical titles and the evolution in the content windowing process.

John Calkins, CEO, ROW8, and Cihan Fuat Atkin, Founder & CEO, XCINEX Corporation, are the featured visionary and executive spotlight speakers. The session panelists include the following executives:

Jason Keiles , VP, Global Content Strategy, Vubiquity, an AMDOCS company

, VP, Global Content Strategy, Vubiquity, an AMDOCS company Chelsey Rushworth , CRO, InPlayer

, CRO, InPlayer Kevin Shepela , Chief Commercial Officer, Fandango (Vudu & FandangoNOW)

, Chief Commercial Officer, Fandango (Vudu & FandangoNOW) Daniel Strickland , CEO, Scener

Future of Video explores the changes created by COVID-19, the long-term impacts, and strategies to fulfill consumer expectations in content and service in order to create successful video services. The conference features topics covering new business models, technology, and consumer trends.

