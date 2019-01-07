Parks Associates: 45% of Smart Thermostat Owners Received a Discount From Their Energy Provider

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key industry executives will join Parks Associates for its tenth-annual Smart Energy Summit to address opportunities and strategies for utilities to drive consumer engagement with energy service through adoption of smart home products and participation in renewable power generation. The conference will take place February 18-20, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

Parks Associates: Received Discounts from Electricity Provider for Smart Energy Devices

"Saving money is a key benefit to flip smart home non-buyers to buyers," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "Offering discounts or rebates for products such as smart thermostats, light bulbs, switches, and lighting control systems lowers the affordability barrier to purchasing and increases the role of energy and utilities in the smart home ecosystem."

Smart Energy Summit features the following keynotes:

Early sponsors for Smart Energy Summit 2019 include Alarm.com, Austin Energy, Bidgely, Inspire, Rapid Response Monitoring, Tendril, and Trusource Labs.

More information is available at www.SES2019.com. To speak with an analyst or request specific research data, contact Julia Homier at Julia.homier@parksassociates.com or 972-996-0214.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. The conference addresses key questions for energy providers around leadership and alignment of goals between residential energy management solutions and the grid and presents strategies to expand business and revenue goals by incorporating smart products into energy programs.

The tenth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 18-20, 2019, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy19. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending, visit www.ses2019.com.

