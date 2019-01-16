Parks Associates: 49% of U.S. Broadband Households are Willing to Adjust Their Lighting During Peak Energy Periods

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates reveals 49% of U.S. broadband households are willing to adjust their lights during peak energy consumption periods, but only 29% of all households are willing to allow a utility or manufacturer to make adjustments automatically. Parks Associates' 10th-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer will address new strategies to drive consumer adoption of smart energy and control solutions that make it simple for households to save energy. The event will take place February 19-21 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas.

Parks Associates: Willingness to Adjust Home Devices During Peak Energy Consumption Periods

"Consumers don't like the concept of someone else controlling their household devices, which is inhibiting wider adoption of energy programs," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Smart home solutions offer utilities and energy providers an opportunity to save energy and also promote a stronger relationship with their customers, to build trust that TOU and load control programs won't inconvenience them or cause them to lose control of their home."

The session "Smart Home Solutions: Aligning Consumer Behavior and Tariff Programs," 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, will examine strategies to leverage energy data to drive behavior through recommendations, challenges, and rewards to improve efficiency. Denise Ernst, VP, Parks Associates, will moderate the session, featuring:

Allison Hamilton , Senior Principal, Markets and Rates, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA)

, Senior Principal, Markets and Rates, Denver Hinds , R&D Project Manager, Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD)

, R&D Project Manager, Dave Kaintz , Senior Program Manager, Southern California Edison

, Senior Program Manager, Rebecca Roberts , Section Manager, Innovative Pricing Pilot, Con Edison

The 2019 Smart Energy Summit will feature more than 300 high-level executives in an intimate networking environment. The agenda includes keynotes, presentations, and speaker panels from experts in energy management, with discussions on current technologies and consumer research. Keynotes include:

Leah Barton , VP & GM, Home Protection, Direct Energy

, VP & GM, Home Protection, Aaron Berndt , Head, Central Region Energy Partnerships, Nest / Google

, Head, Central Region Energy Partnerships, Erika Diamond , VP, Utility and Market Services, EnergyHub

, VP, Utility and Market Services, Steve Hambric , VP Consumer Energy Management, Itron

, VP Consumer Energy Management, Adrian Tuck , CEO, Tendril

Sponsors for Smart Energy Summit 2019 include Alarm.com, Austin Energy, Bidgely, Inspire, Powerley, Rapid Response Monitoring, STRATIS, Tendril, and Trusource Labs.

Information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at http://www.ses2019.com/. To schedule an interview or to request data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0214.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities to help empower consumers with solutions to save energy in the home. The event addresses the potential benefits of incorporating smart products into energy efficiency and DR programs and the opportunities across converging ecosystems for the market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.

The Smart Energy Summit focuses on identifying new strategies that utilities and other providers can leverage connectivity as a result of the adoption of new consumer technologies. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.

The 10th-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 18-20, 2019, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy19. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2019.com.

Contact:

Julia Homier

Parks Associates

972.996.0214

207876@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

