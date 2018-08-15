Parks Associates: 50% of Caregivers Interested in Home Independent Living Features for Family Members

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows roughly 40-50% of U.S. caretakers are very interested in home independent living features for family members, including 45% who are very interested in a home system that senses emergencies and alerts them and/or first responders. Parks Associates will host its fifth-annual Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, August 28-30 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

"Currently 12% of U.S. broadband households are headed by a caretaker—someone caring for an aging family member or a family member with a health-related condition," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "Another 19% anticipate taking on this role in the near future. Many of these heads of household are making the health and purchase decisions for their family members, and they are interested in intelligent monitoring solutions."

During the session "Selling Connected Health: Channel Strategies," industry experts look at new ways companies are selling connected health products and services through channels such as service providers, retailers, insurance companies, and healthcare providers. Speakers:

Christopher Bui , MD, MBA, Executive Medical Director, Humana, Inc.

, MD, MBA, Executive Medical Director, Angie Kalousek Ebrahimi , Director, Markets, Lifestyle Medicine, Blue Shield of California

, Director, Markets, Lifestyle Medicine, Andy Maloy , VP, Connected Health & Business Development, Integron

"The current digital environment is ripe with opportunities to reach our consumers," said Angie Kalousek Ebrahimi, Director of Markets, Lifestyle Medicine, Blue Shield of California. "Our challenge in the healthcare industry is meet people where they already are in the digital space – if we can do that we can succeed in engaging our consumers in healthy behaviors."

"Realizing the promise of connected healthcare while balancing the challenges associated with its deployment has long been the plight of healthcare providers," said Andy Maloy, VP, Connected Health & Business Development, Integron. "The challenges of selling in that environment are many, and this event will go a long way in helping solution providers unlock that balance."

The session "Remote Patient Monitoring: Proving Outcomes and ROI" examines the efforts required to deliver a robust remote management solution and consumer attitudes toward remote care. Speakers:

John Carpenter , VP, Channel Engagement, Nortek Security and Control

, VP, Channel Engagement, Amy Cook , Director, Product Marketing, Connected Devices, ResMed

, Director, Product Marketing, Connected Devices, Mark Goettling , CEO, BodiMetrics

, CEO, Himanshu Shah , CIO, Care Innovations, an Intel company

"Providers can optimize workflows and deliver the best possible care to patients when utilizing remote monitoring solutions," said Amy Cook, Director, Product Marketing, Connected Devices, ResMed. "When patients are encouraged to engage with their care and participate via self-monitoring platforms as well, the results are even more impressive. I'm looking forward to discussing best practices and strategies for engaging both provider and patient audiences and how the results can have positive impacts across healthcare at large."

"RPM (real-time personal monitoring) solutions need to be easy enough for 9 to 90 year olds to use and deliver evidenced-based and actionable insights to clinician and individual alike," said Mark Goettling, CEO, BodiMetrics.

"AI in remote patient monitoring (RPM) allows clinical staff to identify high risk patients with help of machine learning risk scoring algorithms and recommending interventions for better outcomes," said Himanshu Shah, CIO, Care Innovations, an Intel company.

Registration is open, and media are invited. To request data or an interview, contact Julia Homier, julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit



Connected Health Summit analyzes the role of innovative connected health solutions in driving changes in consumer behaviors as well as healthcare systems, insurers, and hospital networks. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Contact:



Julia Homier



Parks Associates



972.996.0214



200369@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

