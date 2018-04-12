Parks Associates: 50% of Personal Assistant Device and App Users Are Highly Satisfied with the Solution They Use

DALLAS, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research showing 50% of personal assistant device and app users in U.S. broadband households are very satisfied with the solution they are using. The firm's 360 Deep Dive: Voice-enabled Use Cases reports that 48% of U.S. broadband households used a personal digital assistant in 2017, with Apple Siri and Amazon Alexa as the most commonly used.

Parks Associates: Smart Speakers with Personal Assistant Ownership

Parks Associates will host the IoT Summit: Transformation of Consumer Products: Connectivity & IoT at HardwareCon, April 19, 2018, at the San Jose Convention Center, to explore innovations in voice, AI, and cloud platforms in enhancing the user experience in the connected home. The IoT Summit, sponsored by Trusource Labs, features five sessions on the first day of HardwareCon.

"Innovations such as voice have resonated with consumers, quickly creating new opportunities for companies to leverage voice as a user interface within the consumer IoT," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "However, this expansion in voice assistants has also created a fragmented experience—consumers may interact with one assistant on their phone, a different one in their kitchen, and a third in their car. The smart home and IoT markets are working now to solve the problems inherent when many solutions operate within the home, to create a cohesive experience for the consumer."

Transformation of Consumer Products: Connectivity & IoT will address the opportunities and challenges in this dynamic industry and examine the changing landscape for product development, trends and challenges associated with new innovations, and the impact of these changes on the IoT market. Session speakers include:

Quintin Anderson , COO, Granite River Labs; Thread Group

, COO, Granite River Labs; Thread Group Rob Conant , CEO, Cirrent

, CEO, Cirrent David Foote , VP Business Development, DSPG

, VP Business Development, DSPG Scott Ford , CEO, Pepper IoT

, CEO, Pepper IoT David Friedman , CEO, Ayla Networks

, CEO, Jeff Guymon , Chief Business Development Officer, Trusource Labs

, Chief Business Development Officer, Trusource Labs Francois Le , CEO, iotaBEAM

, CEO, iotaBEAM Mike Miller , VP Account Management, OnProcess Technologies

, VP Account Management, OnProcess Technologies Todd Mozer , CEO, Sensory

, CEO, Sensory Frank Ploumen , Head, Premises Product Management, Calix

, Head, Premises Product Management, Calix Eric Qian , Director, Product Management, Head, Technology – IoT & Analytics, CIO, Ericsson

, Director, Product Management, Head, Technology – IoT & Analytics, CIO, Ericsson Peter Radsliff , VP, Marketing, Prodea

, VP, Marketing, Prodea Amit Rele , Connected Home Product Line Management, NETGEAR

, Connected Home Product Line Management, NETGEAR Bill Scheffler , VP, Sales and Business Development, Z-Wave, Sigma

, VP, Sales and Business Development, Z-Wave, Sigma David Shoop , Director Product Innovation, TiVo

, Director Product Innovation, TiVo Zach Supalla , CEO & Founder, Particle

, CEO & Founder, Particle Ganesh Swaminathan, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Tim Westman , Smart Home Group, Director, Intel Corporation

, Smart Home Group, Director, Intel Corporation Leon Wong , Senior Director, New Markets, Products & Technologies, Flex

Additional research from 360 Deep Dive: Voice-enabled Use Cases:

Google Home owners report using the device more often the longer they own the device.

15% of U.S. broadband households own a smart speaker with an intelligent personal assistant

For more information about HardwareCon, visit www.HardwareCon.com.

To request data, contact Julia Homier at 193286@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions. http://www.parksassociates.com

About Hardware Massive

Hardware Massive is the leading global community platform for hardware innovators, thought leaders and the hardware ecosystem. Through our Elevate! Virtual Accelerator Programs we empower startups to succeed by providing executive level mentorship and connections to valuable resources. We bring the community together for education, networking and deal-making through local chapter events and our annual franchise conference, HardwareCon.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-50-of-personal-assistant-device-and-app-users-are-highly-satisfied-with-the-solution-they-use-300628753.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

