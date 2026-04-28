Parks Associates: 61% of Home Battery Owners Use Stored Energy At Least Four Days Per Week

Grid-Ready Homes consumer study highlights rising consumer concerns on energy costs and growing demand for storage, smart home, and utility programs

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new research Grid-Ready Homes: Home Energy Insights, Assets, & Bundles shows 61% of solar panel and home battery owners use stored energy to power their home at least four days per week, including 35% who report daily usage.

Parks Associates will analyze these trends at CONNECTIONS™, May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, including the session "New Energy Ecosystem: Utilities, Platforms & the Smart Home," which features executives from Carrier Energy; LG NOVA, LG Electronics; Schneider Electric; and Vivint, an NRG company.

Parks Associates Chart: Frequency of Using Home Battery to Power Home, among Households with Solar Panel and Battery Backup System

The home energy management research underscores the growing role of energy storage in residential energy management, especially as rising energy costs and economic anxiety continue to shape consumer behavior. Parks Associates reports 62% of US internet households say their electricity costs are too high, with average monthly electricity bills increasing 20%, from $131 in 2020 to $157 in 2025.

The research, a survey of 8,000 US Internet households, examines US households' engagement with grid-ready energy solutions, including solar, storage, EV charging, and demand response (DR) programs. The research highlights a shift toward solutions that provide ongoing savings, energy control, and reliability.

"Energy storage is becoming a key component of the home energy systems as time-of-use programs proliferate and net metering for solar becomes less generous state-by-state. Rising costs are also influencing interest in connected devices," said Daniel Holcomb, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "Consumers are looking for solutions that help manage usage and reduce monthly expenses."

Parks Associates finds 27% of US internet households say current high energy bills make them more likely to purchase a smart thermostat, though many cost-concerned households are not yet converting to energy-saving purchases, indicating an opportunity for targeted incentives and bundled solutions.

Key findings include:

61% use home batteries frequently, with 35% reporting daily use.

Electricity costs are up 20%: the average monthly bill rose from $131 (2020) to $157 (2025).

62% of US internet households report high energy costs.

25% of those who say that their electricity costs are too high are less likely to buy an electric vehicle.

The research highlights an opportunity for utilities and service providers to expand energy programs by bundling connected devices, storage, and incentives. Integrating smart thermostats, batteries, and demand response offerings can position these solutions as immediate bill offsets while supporting grid needs.

At CONNECTIONS™, 250+ industry leaders will examine the role of smart home technologies, distributed energy resources, and bundled service models in enabling grid-interactive homes and expanding energy programs.

CONNECTIONS™ registration is open for the conference. For information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates