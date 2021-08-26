Parks Associates: 64% of Consumers Report Using a Telehealth Service in 2021, Up From 15% in 2019

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today released new consumer data showing that 64% of US broadband households reported using a telehealth service in 2021, up from 15% in 2019. The international research firm will share the latest consumer data on healthcare trends on August 31 and September 1 as part of the eighth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation.

The executive event, sponsored by Alarm.com, Essence, and Everise, features virtual sessions throughout the year highlighting the radical changes in healthcare, use of connected devices by consumers at home to manage health, changes in regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and insights on in home healthcare models.

"Virtual Health and Remote Monitoring," the first session on August 31, examines trending data on consumer familiarity, use, and demand for telehealth services and connected health devices. The session features a visionary presentation by Susan Taylor, Director External Affairs, Scripps Health; an executive Q&A session with Dr. David Cook, Senior Vice President, Optum Labs, UnitedHealth Group; and an interactive panel.

"My speech 'Gadgets, Gizmos & Compassionate Care=Good Health' highlights the way technology is transforming the way healthcare is delivered," said Susan Taylor, Director External Affairs, Scripps Health. "But what's equally important is the compassionate human connection shared between doctors, nurses, and patients."

The interactive panel discussion at 12:15 pm features the following executives:

Iris Berman , VP of Telehealth Services, Northwell Health

, VP of Telehealth Services, Northwell Health Brian Carter , Chief Operating Officer, Validic

, Chief Operating Officer, Validic Rob Deal , VP of Healthcare Solutions, Everise

, VP of Healthcare Solutions, Everise Mia Finkelston , MD, Medical Director, Amwell

, MD, Medical Director, Amwell Dr. Prentiss Taylor , VP of Medical Affairs, Doctor on Demand

"The public health emergency forced many organizations to break through inertia and move digital health programs to the top of their priority list," said Brian Carter, COO, Validic. "The past 18 months have served as a forced pilot of digital health. Now, we are entering a phase where organizations are looking to create true digital population health management programs at scale, requiring them to mature, refine, and systematize the approaches they took."

"The evolution of the smart home has significant implications in the healthcare industry, for both insurers and providers, enabling greater proactive care, more sophisticated risk modelling, and a better patient and member experience," said Rob Deal, VP, Healthcare Solutions, Everise.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this Summit," said Mia Finkelston, MD, Medical Director, Amwell. "Virtual medical care is here to stay—I have felt this strongly for nine years now. The ease of use, low cost, and efficiency make it a necessary option for modern Healthcare. Now let's make sure that people have access when they need it and that ALL clinicians see and believe in its utility and quality."

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit is a virtual executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

