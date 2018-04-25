Parks Associates: 64% of U.S. Broadband Households are Concerned About Security and Privacy When Using Their Connected Devices

DALLAS, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today released a new whitepaper, Residential Security and Encryption: Setting the Standard, Protecting Consumers, which reveals 64% of U.S. broadband households are concerned about security and privacy when using their connected devices.

Parks Associates: Owner Beliefs/Expectations for Cybersecurity of their Security Systems: Communication

The whitepaper, sponsored by Qolsys, shows that in contrast, the majority of home security owners assume the security industry is addressing the cybersecurity threats impacting their system. A Parks Associates survey of U.S. security owners found 63% of professionally monitored subscribers believe the wireless signals from their system are encrypted, even though this practice is not industry-standard. The whitepaper outlines the specific threats to the home security industry in today's smart home landscape and details new steps for dealers to secure their offerings.

"Many security owners would be surprised to discover the reality falls shorts of their expectations regarding the security of their home security system," said Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "The cybersecurity threats toward today's connected products and home security systems are rapidly increasing and require constant vigilance. Many new tools are emerging to help dealers understand the evolving threats from cybersecurity attacks, choose the right partners to address vulnerabilities, and put mechanisms in place to quickly respond to emerging threats."

"As the residential security vertical converges with the IoT wave, it is critical that end-to-end security and automation solutions are secure," said Dave Pulling, CEO, Qolsys. "Bridging the gap between legacy protocols with emerging technologies like PowerG, LTE, and proper security and authentication software will be critical for the industry to thrive in the future."

The whitepaper details three key areas to address the potential vulnerabilities in security systems: sensors, panels, and the network. It identifies the key challenges of cybersecurity in residential security and opportunities for security dealers to address rising consumer concerns about data security. It examines the risks in continued use of one-way, unencrypted sensors and provides strategies and solutions to contain and prevent attacks on security systems.

To download this whitepaper, visit www.parksassociates.com/whitepapers/encryption-april2018.

