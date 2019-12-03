Parks Associates: 67% of Smart Thermostat Shoppers Prefer Retail Channels

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds that retail channels are the top purchase location for smart thermostats, as 67% of US broadband households planning to buy this device prefer to use the retail channel for their purchase. One in seven households plans to purchase a smart thermostat in the next 12 months, and more than one-third plan to self-install the device. Only 18% will use a retailer to install the smart thermostat, while 25% plan to use a home security provider for installation services.

Parks Associates: Smart Thermostat: Most Appealing Purchase Location and Installation and Maintenance Options Connections Summit

International research firm Parks Associates will address smart energy solutions that have crossover use cases with smart home services at the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies on January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas. CONNECTIONS™ Summit features multiple sessions examining mass-market business strategies, partnership opportunities, next-gen home services, energy management solutions, and smart home platforms, concluding with a networking reception sponsored by Alarm.com. CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, ARM, Cirrent, Everise, Inspire, Irdeto, Sprosty Network, and MMB Networks.

"Smart energy solutions deliver immediate value propositions in cost and energy savings, so smart thermostats have long been a leading device in the smart home ecosystem, although growth in adoption has stagnated recently," said Chris O'Dell, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Parks Associates research shows crossover use cases and multichannel strategies can invigorate new consumer interest in smart energy. At CONNECTIONS™ Summit, we will explore new channel and business strategies that align with consumer demands and preferences."

The session "Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover" features the following speakers:

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is a one-day executive summit that focuses on the best business models and value propositions in the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. The event includes eight executive sessions and a networking reception on January 7, the opening day of CES.

For more information on Parks Associates research or events, visit www.parksassociates.com, or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models.

The 2020 CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972.996.0214

230297@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

