Parks Associates: 68% of SMBs are Concerned About Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities at Their Business Locations

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds that 68% of US SMBs are concerned about cybersecurity vulnerabilities at their business locations and 37% are likely to purchase data security services in the next six months. The research firm will host the complimentary webinar "Value-Added Services for the SMB Segment," sponsored by Irdeto, on November 17 at 11 am CT, to examine the changing landscape for SMBs and their need for and interest in new solutions to help manage and secure their Wi-Fi networks and connected technologies.

Parks Associates: Increases due to COVID-19

"The connected device landscape for SMBs has been steadily growing and becoming more complicated. It's not just computers, servers, printers, and cash registers anymore – more SMBs now have access control devices, cameras, thermostats, lighting, signage, and more. Moreover, employees are working at home in unprecedented numbers, opening new vulnerabilities to a company's network," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "As SMBs realign with the new demands in our workforce, they are looking for solutions that can secure their networks. ISPs have an opportunity to step up here and deliver new and important value-added services to their commercial clients."

Moderated by Jennifer Kent of Parks Associates, this webinar features the following panelists:

Christian Nascimento , VP, Product Management & Strategy, Comcast

The webinar will address how next-generation data security, smart networking products, and Wi-Fi management tools can deliver peace of mind to SMB owners and greater control over their businesses. Speakers share strategies for ISPs to monetize these needs through new VAS offerings that align with these SMB needs.

The webinar features the following topics:

New operational and device/service needs for SMBs, including demand for Wi-Fi management solutions

Trajectory of the connected device landscape for SMBs, including current usage of access control devices, cameras, security systems, smart thermostats, smart lighting, connected TVs, and more

Demand for data security and networking monitoring products

Strategies to educate SMBs on what solutions are available to them

Tools to extend SMB security and network management solutions to offsite/work-at-home employees

