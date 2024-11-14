Parks Associates: 68% of US Households Have a Smart TV and 46% Have a Streaming Media Player

Seventh annual Future of Video Conference in Marina del Rey addresses next-gen connected video platforms and impact on video viewing

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest consumer research, Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems, surveyed 8,000 US internet households and finds that 68% of internet households now own a smart TV and 46% own a streaming media player, an increase from 2020 when 54% and 42% owned these devices, respectively. The research firm hosts Future of Video November 19-21 at the Marriot Marina del Rey and will address the various connected TV (CTV) platforms on the market today and the impact on consumer habits for viewing video.

Smart TV and Streaming Media Player Adoption Trends

"TVs are still the central viewing device for US households," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Samsung Tizen leads as the most commonly used smart TV operating system (OS) by a substantial margin. While smart TVs remain the preferred streaming video platform for the TV, streaming media players continue to be a practical, convenient, and cost-effective solution for a consistent experience, and brands can use them as springboards to promote their own content channels and smart TV models."

Parks Associates research shows that US households now consume 35.6 hours of video per week on average across all viewing devices – TV, computer, mobile phone, and tablet – with over half of those viewing hours (20.4 hours) on a TV set. US internet households in Q1 2024 report consuming an average of 8.1 hours of video on a smartphone per week and 3.1 hours of video on a tablet, excluding social video sources.

Future of Video, sponsored by JWP Connatix, Adeia, FPT Software, SymphonyAI, Bango, Wurl, and OTT.X, hosts hundreds of leaders in entertainment to discuss ad-based and subscription streaming, bundled services, and the changes around advertising and video services.

Two Future of Video sessions, "The Future of TV: OTA, vMVPDs, and Next-Gen TV" and "Interactive Video: Next Gen of Revenue Streams," focus on new strategies to capture the modern streaming video viewer, with insights from the following leading executives:

Josh Arensberg , CTO, Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business Group

CTO, Media & Entertainment, Jonas Blank , SVP-Business and Legal Affairs, NBCUniversal

SVP-Business and Legal Affairs, Liz Bronstein , Executive Producer, Play Anywhere

, Executive Producer, Jeff DiTullio , CTO, Atmosphere TV

CTO, Bob Ivins , Head of Data Strategy, Telly

Head of Data Strategy, JY Kim, Director, Roku

Director, Molly O'Connor , Vice President, Strategy & Business Planning - Streaming & Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery

Vice President, Strategy & Business Planning - Streaming & Networks, Jason Patton , SVP Sales & Marketing, Verance

, SVP Sales & Marketing, Ravi Viswanathan , Strategic Partnerships, Google Ad Manager, Google

Future of Video registration is open to the media and industry players. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113. Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems is available for purchase through the website.

About Future of Video: Business of Streaming

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

