Parks Associates releases S.O.S. State of Streaming Report at Future of Video

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parks Associates released its S.O.S. State of Streamingreport during the eighth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming at the Marina del Rey Marriott, California, November 18-20. The executive conference features the company's latest media and entertainment research, which finds that nearly 50% of US pay-TV households receive their service through internet-delivered platforms.

S.O.S. State of Streaming

The S.O.S. report, with featured content produced in partnership with Adeia, Broadpeak, Philo, Skreens, Sling TV, InterDigital, shares Parks Associates' latest research on the pay TV and video markets. The firm reports that traditional pay-TV providers still serve about 42% of US internet households, but services delivered over the internet, including vMVPDs (25-30%) and ISP-based streaming bundles (20%), are rapidly closing the gap.

The upcoming conference features keynote speakers from Charter, Tubi, RAMO, Hartbeat, Verizon Business, Wurl, FloSports, Canela Media, Needham, and more. Future of Video, sponsored by Broadpeak, Philo, InterDigital, Skreens, Sling TV, TiVo, TheDesk.net, and OTT.x, is hosting executives across the video and entertainment ecosystem, including representatives from Wurl, Tubi, Xperi, Philo, TiVo, Sling TV, Verizon, LG, Warner Bros., and more, to analyze these trends and discuss strategies to secure consumer loyalty and long-term profitability.

The S.O.S. State of Streaming report will be distributed to all Future of Video attendees. The report explores the evolving dynamics of the pay-TV and streaming video markets, focusing on how shifting consumer behaviors, technology advancements, and service innovations are redefining the home entertainment experience.

According to Parks Associates research, consumer choice dictates the future of video. Success will depend on adapting to shifting behaviors and maintaining trust across the value chain.

About Future of Video: Business of Streaming

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

