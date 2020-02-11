Parks Associates: 7% of US Broadband Households Owned a Plug-In Electric Vehicle at the End of 2019

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced today that FLO, a subsidiary of AddÉnergie and Canada's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network and the second largest in North America, will host the special session "Building the Fast-Charging Infrastructure: Speeding up EV Adoption" at the 11th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 17-19, at the Omni Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. FLO is also sponsoring the networking reception on February 18, at 5:30 p.m., with a special theme "Recognizing Women in Technology."

The special session, Tuesday, February 18 at 3:00 p.m., will share case studies involving the implementation of a fast-charging network, the rationale behind charger locations, and actual observed results on station use, charging patterns, and EV sales. Parks Associates research finds 7% of US broadband households owned a plug-in electric vehicle at the end of 2019, up from 4% at the end of 2017.

"As prices drop and mileage range increases, electric vehicles enjoy increasing popularity," said Chris O'Dell, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "With sales continuing to increase year-over-year, consumers are finding value in eco-friendly transportation, particularly now that charging stations are becoming more prominent in most urban areas. This special session at Smart Energy Summit will address the growth of electric vehicles and charging stations in North America."

Session speakers:

Jeff Dion , Project Line Manager, FLO

, Project Line Manager, Matthieu Loos , Director of Decarbonization, Hoa Cleantech

, Director of Decarbonization, Karl Popham , Manager, Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies, Austin Energy

, Manager, Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies, Michael Wenzlaff , Senior Program Manager, Electric Vehicles, BC Hydro

"At FLO, we think that we are entering a new and exciting new phase in EV adoption, where an increasing number of Americans are now willing to consider the acquisition of a battery-powered car," said Jeff Dion, Project Line Manager, FLO. "In this context, we think it is particularly important to build a comprehensive charging infrastructure, as we know that availability and reliability of charging stations represent one concrete way to convince more people that EV driving can be simple, convenient, and easy."

At Smart Energy Summit, industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies will address the impact of direct consumer participation in energy management and strategies to increase consumer engagement.

Event sponsors include FLO, Rapid Response Monitoring, AutoGrid, Bidgely, Copper Labs, Everise, Johnson Controls, Zen Ecosystems, Alarm.com, Sprosty Network, Austin Energy, Grid4C, and Inspire.

