Parks Associates: 70% of Smart Thermostat Device Purchases Are by First-Time Owners

Schneider Electric, SolarEdge, Constellation Energy, Itron, and more share insights on the future of distributed energy resources at Smart Energy Summit

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the last session for the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, "Distributed Energy and New Value: Shifting from a Centralized Grid," with an executive spotlight session featuring Ansul Rajgharia, Director, Schneider Electric, and two interactive panels, "Distributed Energy Resources (DER): Wind, Solar, and Storage" and "Investing in the Future: New Areas of Growth."

Parks Associates: Smart Thermostat: Type of Purchase Smart Energy Summit

The research firm's latest consumer data, from Smart Product Market Assessment: Smart Thermostats, shows 70% of households that purchased a smart thermostat in the past 12 months are first-time owners and the majority say they saved at least as much money as expected.

"Builders, manufacturers, and utility players all have similar goals in helping reduce energy consumption and deliver energy-efficient solutions for homeowners," said Chris White, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "We are excited to hear from these industry leaders on the future areas of growth and where the biggest impact will come from."

Smart Energy Summit, sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, features the latest consumer research and industry insights on the primary factors driving consumers to adopt energy management solutions. November 17 sessions feature the following speakers:

"I'm excited to speak to the Smart Energy Summit audience about clean energy solutions. At GAF Energy, we're developing solar products that engage with consumers at the best time for them to go solar—when they're replacing their roof," said Keally DeWitt, VP, Marketing and Public Policy, GAF Energy. "Our Timberline Solar roof, which includes the world's first nailable solar shingle, has the potential to turbocharge solar adoption and transform the residential solar industry. I'm looking forward to learning how other leaders are developing important clean energy solutions."

"The rapid introduction of EVs as well as storage behind the meter together with rooftop PV opens new revenue streams to homeowners from simple self-consumption savings into new optimization savings gained from real-time tariffs as favored by regulators in energy systems reaching high renewable penetrations," said Laurent Schmitt, Head of Utilities & European Developments, dcbel. "This requires us to rethink behind-the-meter DER integration strategies across utilities, commercial aggregators, and energy market to enable such revenues and make it plug and play and automated for consumers."

"Distributed energy is about independence. Why rent your electricity when you can own it?" said Brad Stutzman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, O3 Energy.

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights throughout the event, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts, discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers. www.smartenergysmt.com.

