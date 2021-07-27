Parks Associates: 72% of US Broadband Households View Video on Multiple Platforms, and 40% View Video on All Device Platforms

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates released new data ahead of its fourth annual Future of Video session showing that 72% of consumers report regularly using multiple platforms to consume video and over 40% view video on all tested platforms – TV and TV-connected devices, mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, and PCs. The firm will share its latest data and insights in the session "Impact of Connected Devices on the Video Experience," July 28 at 12:30 PM CT, focused on how the streaming video product market will benefit from OTT services and impact subscription revenues.

Parks Associates: Multiscreen vs. Exclusive Viewing

Sponsored by Everise, Symphony MediaAI, Deltatre, Brightcove, Future Today, Bitmovin, and Metrological, Future of Video explores the changes created by COVID-19, the long-term impacts, and strategies to fulfill consumer expectations for new video services.

The event includes a fireside chat with Pierre Donath, Chief Product and Marketing Officer from 3SS (3 Screen Solutions), headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

"People use many different devices these days, and they seek an app-rich, highly engaging experience whenever and wherever they interact with video entertainment, both at home and on the move," Donath said. "With the right vision, technology, and methodology, service providers, whether using cable, satellite, telco TV, or OTT/D2C and on smart TVs, can deliver those unified, harmonious experiences. I look forward to discussing these exciting possibilities with the Future of Video audience."

This session presents new strategies to address shifting video viewing habits, featuring the following speakers:

Melissa de la Rama , VP, Sales & Distribution, WarnerMedia

, VP, Sales & Distribution, WarnerMedia Arsham Hatambeiki , SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc. Lexie Knauer , Senior Product Marketing Manager, Brightcove

, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Brightcove Nic Lamb , VP of Distribution, Streaming, ViacomCBS

, VP of Distribution, Streaming, ViacomCBS Nate Scott , Systematic Insights Program Lead, Everise

"Consumers are increasingly choosing to consume content on connected devices, so building strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with these device platforms is an important component of WarnerMedia's distribution strategy," said Melissa de la Rama, VP, Distribution, WarnerMedia. "I look forward to discussing this impact on the Future of Video panel hosted by Parks Associates."

"Home entertainment devices have evolved from single-purpose devices to become vibrant ecosystems delivering entertainment, gaming, home control, and home fitness experiences, to name a few," said Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc. "Interoperability with apps, devices, and services is key in adoption of these platforms to deliver a more personalized experience, while protecting users' privacy."

"In the age of social media, you don't want to be a trending topic on Twitter for your service going down," said Lexie Knauer, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Brightcove. "Now that every major studio has made a move into the OTT world, the viewer experience will become the most important way to retain viewers. Consumers want a quick, easy viewer experience, and if it's not delivered, they'll go to the next service. Streaming services will need to prioritize proven, reliable video delivery to all devices before their audiences lose patience."

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. www.futureofvideo.us

