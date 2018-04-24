Parks Associates: 73% of Smart Home Device Owners Installed the Product Themselves or With Help of a Friend or Family Member

DALLAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced new research today showing that nearly three-fourths of smart home device owners installed their devices without professional help, either on their own or with help from a friend or family member. Parks Associates will host the 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 22-24 in San Francisco to discuss consumer engagement strategies for the smart home and IoT.

"Twenty-six percent of U.S. broadband households own at least one smart home device, such as a smart door lock, video doorbell, or smart thermostat, and consumers have a variety of options where they can purchase these products, from professional installers to online retail," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "Each channel has its own unique strengths, and consumers' preference for self-installation is driving them to explore new service options that extend support beyond the initial purchase, to ensure a seamless consumer experience throughout the product lifecycle. At CONNECTIONS™, we will explore the new business strategies emerging around the hardware-as-a-service model and how it will take shape in different sales channels."

The session "Expanding Service and Sales Channels: Consumer Engagement Strategies" will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23. The session, moderated by Jennifer Kent, will examine the expanding sales channels and end-user groups for smart home solutions. Joining Kent on the panel will be the following speakers:

Tobin Richardson , President & CEO, Zigbee Alliance

, President & CEO, Mike Wajsgras , Director of Channel Development, Constellation

Parks Associates will host the session "Support Needs for the Connected Consumer" to examine changes in the support needs of consumers, the shift from hardware to a software focus, and new approaches to solving problems for connected consumers. The session will be moderated by Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst at Parks Associates, and will include the following speakers:

Autumn Braswell , COO, iQor

, COO, Tony Frangiosa , CEO, InstallerNet, Inc.

, CEO, Alton Martin , Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Trusource Labs

, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Frank Ploumen , Head of Premises Product Management, Calix

, Head of Premises Product Management, Richard Wolpert , Co-Founder & CEO, HelloTech

The 2018 CONNECTIONS™ conference features keynote presentations by executives from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile. The event includes more than 650 executives in an intimate networking environment and focuses on innovations to improve the consumer UX and the IoT impact on multiple industries. The event includes conference sessions on technology adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations for strategic partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

