Parks Associates: 73% of US Caregivers Likely to Buy an Independent Living Solution for their Loved One

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New connected health research from Parks Associates finds 73% of current caregivers are likely to buy an independent living solution for their loved one. Among these intenders, 28% are planning to acquire a smart watch, 25% a PERS solution, 25% a professionally installed home sensor system, and 22% a smart speaker/display solution.

Parks Associates is hosting the virtual session "Connected Health Business Models" tomorrow as part of the eighth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation, sponsored by Alarm.com, Essence, and Everise.

"Connected Health Business Models" features a visionary presentation by Michael Braham, CEO, Trapollo, A Cox Business Company; an executive Q&A session with Renee Dua, Former Chief Medical Officer, Heal; and an interactive panel.

"Smartphones and connected smart devices hold the potential to transform healthcare for millions in America and billions around the globe," said Renee Dua, former Chief Medical Officer, Heal. "Health equality can be achieved through innovation. and as the founder of Heal and HeyRenee, I am privileged to play an important role in bridging the health divide."

The interactive panel features the following executives:

Tori Ames, Manager, CincyKids Health Connect, Center for Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Ryan McQuaid, CEO, PlushCare

Sean Mehra, Founder & CEO, HealthTap

Robert Schneider, SVP, Commercial Operations, Omron Healthcare

Pete Stevenson, President & COO, eCare21, Inc.

Kristen Hanich, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates

Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates

"Today patients continue to turn to virtual healthcare solutions that deliver a seamless care experience with providers they can trust," said Ryan McQuaid, CEO, PlushCare. "I look forward to joining other industry leaders as we discuss how innovative organizations can build on this momentum and bring high-quality, personalized virtual primary care and mental healthcare to all patients."

"Primary care is widely acknowledge as a critical and often lacking element in effective and affordable healthcare," said Sean Mehra, co-founder and CEO of HealthTap. "Our existing healthcare system leaves many Americans without this continuity of care. Bridging this gap requires significant changes in both the delivery of care and the means of paying for care."

"At OMRON, we have been in the business of at-home monitoring for nearly 50 years. Over the past 18 months, we've seen an awakening to telehealth from consumers, physicians, and health systems which has translated to interest and inquiries for our first remote patient monitoring service, VitalSight. I look forward to sharing more of these insights at the Connected Health Summit and discussing the importance of this critical time we are in to leverage this increased interest and engage more patients in their health management," said Rob Schneider, OMRON Healthcare SVP of commercial operations.

"We are at a pivotal moment in healthcare history," said Pete Stevenson, President & COO, eCare21, Inc. "Virtual care can be provided anytime, anywhere. Even Hospital-at-Home is possible. Dramatic shifts in incentives are driving change across the entire industry. Connected Health Summit is a great place to learn some of the best practices that will help you accelerate your move to delivering high-quality value-based care and take full advantage of the incentives available to get there."

