Parks Associates: 74% of Security Dealers Have Lost Residential Security Systems Sales to DIY Systems or Standalone Video Devices

Rising DIY demand is driving dealers to evolve sales channels and product strategies

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds security dealers facing an increasingly competitive market, with consumer interest in DIY systems and standalone cameras growing. Security Dealer Perspectives: Views from the Front Line, a nationwide US survey of 200 security dealers now in its 12th year, shows that 74% of dealers have lost sales to DIY systems or standalone devices, versus 51% in 2023.

PARKS ASSOCIATES CHART: Drivers of Residential Security Business

In addition, online sales are now the top method by which consumers acquire systems: 39% of security system owners acquired their system online in 2025, up from 35% in 2023.

"Dealers are responding by offering an easier path to purchase: 36% of dealers sell systems online, up from 24% in 2023," said Jennifer Kent, SVP and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "Dealers are also embracing new product offerings. Consumers, particularly renters, younger households, and cost-conscious homeowners, want affordable, flexible, and even portable security options."

The research, part of a partnership with Security Sales & Integration, indicates price and reliability remain the top two factors security dealers consider when selecting a central monitoring station, while demand for advanced capabilities such as ASAP-to-PSAP integration, AI-enabled controls, and PERS services is increasing.

Other highlights include:

70% of dealers report commercial sales are a growing share of their business.

There is an approximately $31/month gap between basic and fully featured service packages.

82% of dealers rank price among their top considerations when choosing a central monitoring station.

35% of dealers rank the ability to provide ASAP-to-PSAP support among the top monitoring station selection criteria.

The research also highlights leading vendors serving the security dealer ecosystem. Monitoring providers include ADT, COPS Monitoring, Rapid Response Monitoring, Affiliated Monitoring, Securitas Technology, and CMS, while control platform providers include Johnson Controls, Resideo, Bosch, Qolsys, DMP, Nice, and Control4.

Parks Associates will host its 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference May 5-7 in Santa Clara, California. The firm will share its latest data throughout the event and discuss its implications with leaders across the security, broadband, and smart home markets.

For more information, visit www.connectionsus.com or contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com .

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Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates