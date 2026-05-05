Parks Associates Announces 40 Leaders in Connected Living to be Honored at 30th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference

Honorees will be formally recognized May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara

PLANO, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the "40 Leaders in Connected Living," recognizing the executives, innovators, and visionaries shaping the future of the connected home ecosystem. The research firm will formally recognize the honorees at the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, taking place May 5–7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara in Santa Clara, California.

Parks Associates: 40 Tech Leaders of Connected Living

As Parks Associates celebrates 40 years of industry research and thought leadership, the firm continues its legacy of bringing together the most influential players across the connected home ecosystem. CONNECTIONS™, now in its 30th year, serves as a cornerstone event where leaders across IoT, security, energy, AI, and digital health convene to drive innovation, partnerships, and business growth.

The 40 Leaders in Connected Living are recognized for their leadership in advancing technologies and services that connect devices, platforms, and partners. Their work is enabling smarter, more integrated consumer experiences and shaping the future of connected living.

"A key part of innovation in connected living is the ability to bring together technologies, partners, and ideas to create seamless consumer experiences," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates. "We are proud to recognize this group of leaders who have helped build the industries we represent."

40 Leaders in Connected Living Honorees

Amena Ali, Board Member and Advisor Ramzi Ammari, SVP, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Universal Electronics Greg Baldauf, Founder, Oaken Stave Ventures Olivier Bernard, Worldwide GTM Lead, AWS Rolf Bienert, Managing and Technical Director, OpenADR Alliance Kristen Bowring, Master Volunteer; Former Lowe's, Amazon, Stanley Black & Decker Wayne Caswell, Founder and Senior Editor, Modern Health Talk Karen Chupka, EVP, Global Connections & Events, NAB Janet Collins, Marketing Director, Z-Wave Alliance Ken Fairbanks, CEO, INSTEON Ted Haeger, Vice President of Support & Education, Control4 Steve Hanna, Distinguished Engineer, Infineon Scott Harkins, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Resideo Helen Heneveld, President, Bedrock Learning Morgan Hertel, Vice President of Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring Services Kevin Kraus, Vice President, Alliances & IoT Business Development, Fortune Brands Innovations Kimberly Lancaster, Former Founder, Caster Communications Gene LaNois, Vice President, Business Development, Vivint Stuart Lombard, Founder & CEO, ecobee John Mack, Managing Director & Sector Co-Head, Security & Safety, Raymond James James Mault, MD, Founder & CEO, BioIntelliSense Francisco Moreno, Associate Vice President, PLL, Smart Life, Calix Todd Mozer, CEO & Chairman, Sensory, Inc. Michael Myers, Partner, Ethos Capital Tricia Parks, Founder, Parks Associates Jeff Patton, CEO, Camillus LLC Reza Raji, Founder and Advisor Tom Reed, Head of Commercial Security Partnerships, RapidSOS Tobin Richardson, President & CEO, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Bill Scheffler, Founder and Vice President Sales, Trident IoT Gary Shapiro, CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) John Stankey, CEO, AT&T Tyler Tribe, CTO, Becklar Steve Trundle, President & CEO, Alarm.com Gordon Van Zuiden, Founder, Branch Partner, CyberManor / Daisy Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building & Utility Systems Gene Wang, Chairman & Co-Founder, Care Daily Paul Williams, Board Member and Advisor Ed Wolff, CEO, Aerwave Don Young, CEO, Everon

For data or to speak to an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein. Registration is open for CONNECTIONS™.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates