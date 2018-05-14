Parks Associates: 75% of 2017 Home Security Installations Included Smart Control Features

DALLAS, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' Home Security: Channel Insights reports 75% of home security installations in 2017 included smart control features. In addition, 90% of U.S. security dealers now offer at least basic interactive services with their systems, 36% report security systems sales with a networked camera, and 16% report sales with a smart thermostat. Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 22-24 in San Francisco, to discuss the safety and security value propositions that promote smart home adoption and their impact on security sales channels.

Parks Associates: Security System Installations with Smart Control Features

"Security dealers continue to explore innovations to increase the consumer adoption of their offerings," said Dina Abdelrazik, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Currently only 5% of dealers report including smart speakers with their security system sales, but the popularity of these devices means we will start to see more voice control options in security installations. Large security providers such as ADT and MONI/Brinks have enabled Alexa skills and certain security functionalities to be accessible via voice commands through popular voice assistants."

Abdelrazik will moderate the session "Home Security: The Expanding Market" on Wednesday, May 23. Speakers for this session:

Lewis Brown , CEO, MiOS

, CEO, Mike Hackett , Co-founder and SVP, Qolsys

, Co-founder and SVP, Jim Poder , VP, Product Management Residential Systems, Nortek

, VP, Product Management Residential Systems, Russell Vail , EVP Market Development, Alula

, EVP Market Development, Matt Wolf , Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe

"Interactive home security continues to be the key driver in the adoption for consumer IoT solutions," said Lewis Brown, CEO, MiOS.

"A secure home is a smart home; therefore, we're seeing the traditional residential security market naturally converging with the IoT wave," said Mike Hackett, Co-founder and SVP, Qolsys. "CONNECTIONS™ is the best opportunity to network and learn about new technologies enabling this convergence with new go-to-market strategies and best practices."

"We're thrilled to be part of this Conference," said Jim Poder, VP, Product Management Residential Systems, Nortek. "Consumers are adopting more and more smart home technology, and it's important to stay on top of the emerging trends to keep them engaged and connected."

"CONNECTIONS™ is a great learning and sharing event for the connected home professional. DIY is coming of age and will be the next big thing for the security and home automation companies," said Russell Vail, EVP, Markets, Alula.

"SimpliSafe's mission is to make every home secure, and we're always looking for innovative technology and partnerships to accomplish this goal. We're looking forward to meeting with fellow industry leaders to discuss how we can design solutions that provide value and accessibility for all," said Matt Wolf, Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe.

CONNECTIONS™ will host more than 650 high-level executives in an intimate networking environment. The event includes a mix of market research, analysis, and industry insight designed to capture the complexity and opportunities in these interconnected markets.

For information, visit www.connectionsus.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 22-24, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 600 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. Throughout the event, sponsors offer tabletop demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, and visit www.connectionsconference.com.

Julia Homier

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

195004@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-75-of-2017-home-security-installations-included-smart-control-features-300647584.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

